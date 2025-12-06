‘Boston Blue’: Andrew Terraciano Breaks Silence on Sean Reagan Recasting

Michelle Stein
Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan in 'Boston Blue'; Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan in 'Blue Bloods'
Brendan Adam-Zwelling / CBS

What To Know

  • Andrew Terraciano spoke about Mika Amonsen replacing him as Sean Reagan in the Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue.
  • Co-creator Brandon Margolis previously explained the recasting decision.
  • Boston Blue features guest appearances from original Blue Bloods cast members and introduces new characters played.

Blue Bloods star Andrew Terraciano recently broke his silence on Mika Amonsen replacing him as Sean Reagan on Boston Blue.

On Friday, December 5, Terraciano — who played Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) son from 2010 to 2024 on the CBS series — opened up about the recasting choice with Us Weekly.

“It’s beautiful because you’ll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character,” the 22-year-old said of his time portraying Sean. “It doesn’t mean for even a second that somebody else can’t go and do something beautiful with it.”

Terraciano added of the recasting, “I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy. We’re both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world.”

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' final season

CBS

In October, shortly after the series premiere of Boston Blue on October 17, co-creator Brandon Margolis explained the decision during an interview with TV Insider.

“We wanted a slightly different version of Sean,” he said. “We wanted a character that feels familiar, an actor that does resemble the character that we watched grow up. But as you saw in the pilot, he has made some life changes and having joined the police force, he is really picking up that family mantle.”

In addition to Wahlberg, other OG Blue Bloods cast members, Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez) and Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), have made guest appearances on Boston Blue.

The spinoff also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Detective Lena Silver, Gloria Reuben as Boston District Attorney Mae Silver, Maggie Lawson as Police Superintendent Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as rookie cop Jonah Silver, and Ernie Hudson as Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

