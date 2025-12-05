New ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Clip Reveals Iconic Location as Ghoul is in Peril

What To Know A new clip from Prime Video’s Fallout Season 2 showcases Lucy MacLean and the Ghoul in a tense standoff.

The scene features Lucy negotiating for the Ghoul’s life while referencing their mission to find her father.

This faithful recreation of New Vegas settings will only heightened anticipation among fans.

Prime Video’s Fallout Season 2 is just a few weeks away, but to keep rapid fans and ghouls at bay, a new clip featuring former Vault dweller Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) was released on December 5, featuring an iconic location from the game.

The scene features the two characters in a rather perilous position as the Ghoul is at the business end of a hangman’s noose while Lucy attempts to negotiate for his release with a seedy individual. In the clip, she is perched high above the gallows in a structure made to resemble a dinosaur’s mouth.

Fans of the game will immediately recognize it as Dinky the T. rex, a location within the Mojave Wasteland of Fallout: New Vegas. According to game lore, Dinky was once a roadside attraction before the Great War, but within the game, players can use Dinky’s gaping mouth as a sniper’s nest.

Dinky is conveniently located next to the Dino Dee-lite Motel — which might be seen behind the gallows in the clip — and offers a Dino Bite gift shop, which players can loot for goodies.

In the clip, Lucy explains to the man who is attempting to kill the undead Ghoul (again) that they are in the process of hunting down her father, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), to bring him to justice. As Lucy drones on and on about their many ideas of how to avoid the very situation they now find themselves in, the Ghoul is twisting at the end of the rope, begging for her to shoot.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2’s New Vegas setting, as the 2010 game remains one of the franchise’s most acclaimed entries, celebrated for its nuanced role-playing, impactful storytelling, and distinctive factions. The glimpse of Dinky will only heighten expectations, suggesting the series will faithfully incorporate the world-building and signature landmarks that defined Fallout: New Vegas.

In May, Prime Video announced that the video game adaptation had been renewed for Season 3, months before Season 2’s December 2025 premiere.

Fallout, Season 2, December 17, Prime Video