‘Fire Country’ Just Set up ‘SEAL Team’ Reunion — and New Love Triangle for Bode?

This episode also tees up the return of Michael Trucco’s Luke, Bode’s uncle, and executive producer Tia Napolitano has teased what to expect when we next see him.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Fire Country Season 4 Episode 7 “Best Mom in the World.”]

Bode’s (Max Thieriot) off parole on Fire Country, so what’s next? “I never really thought I’d get here, so I didn’t make any plans. Trying to figure it out,” he admits to Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Eve (Jules Latimer) in the Friday, December 5, episode. (It’s a scene that highlights just how great this trio is together and that the show needs more like it.) Well, he seems to have by the end of the episode: helping a troubled kid. And that kid just so happens to be the son of the character who will be played by Thieriot’s SEAL Team love interest, Alona Tal, making her debut in the December 12 episode.

Bode and Jake come across the 17-year-old Tyler (Conor Sherry) after he breaks into a condemned building and falls through the floor; they hear him while they’re clearing the nearby area. Carefully, they’re able to get him out of the floor and to solid ground, but he’s not a fan of firefighters (he points out they couldn’t stop the Zabel Ridge fire from taking out half the town) and refuses to leave without the rest of his stuff. In fact, he punches Bode and pushes Jake back before running upstairs and accidentally knocking into the gas line as he does.

So, by the time the firefighters make their way up to him, one room is filling with gas and Tyler’s trapped in another, with the door stuck. Then, a fire starts. Working together, and having Tyler help, they all make it out OK, but the teen still has to be checked out at the hospital. On the way, Bode suggests he call his mom, but Tyler says she’s out of town without a phone. Tyler insists he wasn’t running away and pleads with Bode not to say he was.

At the hospital, while Tyler’s getting scans done, Bode meets Landon (Josh McDermitt), who introduces himself as Tyler’s stepfather, “not on paper. Me and his mom aren’t actually married,” he explains. Tyler hates him. “A year ago, he was a sweet kid, but recently, the pushing back, the mouthing off.” He’s had a tough go of it lately, Landon explains. His father died before COVID, then the fire took out their house and they had to move into a smaller place. Bode does tell Landon that Tyler was running away. His stepdad admits he’s at a loss, and he and Tyler’s mom don’t know what to do with him. “I’m really sorry to hear that,” Bode says, but before he leaves, he turns back and says, “I might. Know what to do.” He then tells Jake and Eve he’s going to stay in touch with Tyler to see if he can help in any way.

Tyler’s mom is Chloe, played by Alona Tal. She played Max Thieriot’s love interest on SEAL Team; Clay and Stella married and had a kid before he was tragically killed. She will first appear in the December 12 episode, titled “Fresh Start.” The logline teases: “Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate.” Bode and Chloe had crushes on one another in high school, so the stage is set for a new love triangle on Fire Country.

This episode also offers an update on Luke that suggests Michael Trucco will be appearing again soon: Bode reveals that his uncle is moving back to the States. (He took a job in Japan.) Trucco was last seen in the Season 4 premiere, at his brother Vince’s funeral, then with his sister-in-law Sharon (Diane Farr).

“We will see Luke come back to Fire Country for sure and sort of wonder, what’s his place in this family now that his brother is gone? He’s always been fun uncle. Does he need to step up in a more serious capacity when it comes to Bode? He will really kick into high gear some professional aspirations of Bode as we get deeper into the season and really remind us that he is a role model,” executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider after the premiere. “We have a lot of fun with Luke. We love to hate him, but we also love to love him, and he’ll really show us the good man inside and the firefighter that he is while also having a lot of fun as we get into the season.”

