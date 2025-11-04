Erika Kirk Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Controversy in Emotional Jesse Watters Interview

What To Know Erika Kirk revealed in her first interview since her husband’s assassination that she declined Sinclair Broadcast Group’s offer to facilitate an apology from Jimmy Kimmel.

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has given her first interview since her husband’s assassination, during which she revealed that Sinclair Broadcast Group offered to try to get her an apology from Jimmy Kimmel.

The revelation came in an excerpt of the interview, which is set to air in full on Wednesday’s (November 5) edition of Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime at 8 pm ET. In the clip, Watters asks Erika, “Jimmy Kimmel lied about your husband’s murder and didn’t really apologize… What would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?”

“Same thing I told Sinclair,” she responded. “They asked, I haven’t really told anybody this, so they asked, ‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?'”

She continued, “Through our team, I responded, I said, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.'”

On September 17, ABC suspended Kimmel over comments he made about Charlie’s fatal shooting on-air. This came after powerful station group Nexstar announced it would preempt the show on its 32 ABC affiliate stations; Sinclair soon followed.

When Kimmel returned to late-night on September 23, he addressed the situation, saying, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do.”

He added, “Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a specific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make. For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.”

Charlie was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, while on his American Comeback Tour. Following his passing, Erika stepped up to lead Turning Point USA, the non-profit organization co-founded by Charlie.

In another clip from the upcoming Fox News interview, Watters asks an emotional Erika if her children “are still asking where’s daddy?”

“Yes, my daughter continues to ask, but it’s really sweet, because I keep explaining to her a few things, and I said if ever you want to talk to daddy, you just look up to the sky and start to talk to him. He can hear you,” she said.

She continued, “And I told her, I said, ‘You know, daddy is in heaven. She goes, ‘Do you think I could go sometime?’ I said, ‘Baby, we will all go one day. We will all go one day.'”