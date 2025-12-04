‘Wheel of Fortune’: Runner Sprints to $64,000 Win — See Ryan Seacrest’s Reaction

A Wheel of Fortune contestant sprinted to solve the Bonus Round puzzle and won $64,000. The marathon runner guessed it in lightning speed, and host Ryan Seacrest was shocked.

Aimee Ursitti, from Wheaton, Illinois, played against Tim Schrader, from Hudsonville, Michigan, and Pras Murthy, from San Diego, California, on December 3. Ursitti signed up for the Dopey challenge in Disney World, which is a four-day back-to-back marathon challenge, and she completed it.

“I’m not normally a runner, but I wanted to go to Disney, so I signed up,” she said.

Schrader, a foster dog dad, solved the first Toss Up. Ursitti quickly solved the second one. Murthy, an adult-league basketball player, solved the first puzzle — “Floppy Ears & Fluffy Tails” — for $3,000, taking the lead.

Schrader solved the “Crossword” puzzle after Murthy said the wrong word. “Bone, Face, Business, Cars” was the puzzle, and he added $1,000 to his bank. Murthy said “Cats” instead of “Cars.”

Ursitti won a trip to the Bahamas during the prize puzzle after solving “I’m Getting Ready to Board.” This gave her $15,204.

She also solved two of the three Triple Toss Ups. Ursitti almost solved the third, but Pras buzzed in before her. The marathon runner kept her lead over her opponents with $19,204.

Scharder solved the final puzzle — “Scrooge McDuck” — which gave him a final total of $5,800.

Murthy went home with $5,000. The big winner was Ursitti with $19,204 in cash and prizes. She advanced to the Bonus Round, where she picked “Living Thing.”

The game show contestant brought her husband and sons with her to cheer on. Her husband told her to “Do what you do at home.”

“What does she do at home?” Seacrest wanted to know. “We’ll talk later.” He then moved on, and Ursitti spun the wheel.

Ursitti was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and picked “G,P,B, and O” to round out her letters. Her puzzle then looked like “_ B_ _ _ _NG _LO_ER.”

The clock barely counted down one second, and Ursitti guessed “A Budding Flower.”

“Oh my gosh!” Seacrest said. “That’s it.” He looked to her and then the board in shock. “Wow, I’m impressed,” the host said.

Ursitti won an additional $45,000, which gave her a total of $64,204.

“That’s how you do it!” Seacrest said.