Gillian Anderson vs. Lena Headey in ‘Abandons,’ the Lights of Christmas, ‘Next Level Baker,’ Streaming ‘Mission: Impossible’

Matt Roush
A Western family feud unfolds in Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey as matriarchs at war. ABC pulls the switch on a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight. Gordon Ramsay spins off his Next Level Chef with a holiday baking edition. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning makes its streaming debut.

Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in Netflix's 'The Abandons'
Netflix

The Abandons

Series Premiere

Gillian Anderson is the Cruella De Vil of the Washington territory in the 1850s, with Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey as her proud and gritty rival in a grim seven-part Western from Sons of Anarchy‘s Kurt Sutter. “You make extortion sound like progress,” Fiona Nolan (Headey) tells the wealthy mining matriarch Constance Van Ness (Anderson) while rejecting her latest offer for her land, which sits atop a vein of silver. While the Van Ness clan schemes against Fiona’s ragtag found family of orphans and minority outcasts, dark secrets, betrayals, and at least one forbidden Romeo-and-Juliet-style romance beset both warring tribes. Once you get used to the stilted wish-it-were-Deadwood dialogue, chances are you’ll get caught up in the sordid storytelling.

'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Season 13 premiere
Disney

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Season Premiere

My eyes, my eyes! Those blinding displays of yuletide excess have returned for a new season of competition among those who light up the block with their elaborately decorated homes and yards. The 13th season kicks off with back-to-back episodes, each pitting three families in a “Light Fight” with a $50,000 grand prize at stake. (Helps pay for those electric bills.) Carter Oosterhouse judges the first episode, with Taniya Nayak making the call in the second.

Next Level Baker
Credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

Next Level Baker

Series Premiere

Gordon Ramsay strikes again with a holiday-themed spinoff of his Next Level Chef competition series. He’s assembled a dozen home, professional, and social-media-savvy bakers on a three-story kitchen set festooned with seasonal trappings, including ice skaters, carolers, and a children’s choir. Food Network’s Carla Hall and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson judge alongside Ramsay as the bakers navigate the levels while competing for a $25,000 prize that includes a HexClad cookware package. In the opening round, the bakers concoct chocolate treats that reflect nostalgia for the past. Then it’s on to an elimination round featuring boozy holiday party treats. Makes you hungry and maybe thirsty just thinking about it.

Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Streaming Premiere

The stunts are bigger than ever, and Tom Cruise is more exposed than usual, in the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, making its streaming debut and joining all of the other films in the successful franchise. (Binge alert!) Notable in the large supporting cast: Severance breakout star Tramell Tillman as the commanding officer of the rescue submarine USS Ohio, where Cruise as Ethan Hunt has a memorable encounter with a doomsday assassin.

Lana Condor as Peyton Ramsey and Sam McMurray as Coach Willoughby in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 8
Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is this week’s special guest as the most obvious suspect in a murder, but in a change of pace, snoopy Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) doesn’t think she did it. Not that Peyton is the least bit sympathetic as the young and demanding girlfriend of an aging college basketball coach (Sam McMurray), whose athletic director meets his untimely end after barring Peyton from the court. Peyton is a cool customer, refusing to apologize for her confrontational attitude and nailing Elsbeth on her tendency to “act quirky and naïve so people find (you) less threatening.” I hope we’ll see her again.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (streaming on Hulu): The season isn’t over until the cast reunion, as the cast assembles to rehash recent events with host Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Villa).
  • Love After Holidays (streaming on BET+): Jacinth Headlam stars in the dramatic redemption story of a talk-show host whose alcohol addiction costs her everything, including her daughter, until she decides to turn her life around in a journey of self-discovery.
  • Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story (streaming on Tubi): A three-part sports docuseries charts the rise of Cam Ward from an overlooked high-school quarterback to the No. 1 NFL draft pick in 2025.

