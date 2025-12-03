‘The View’: Sara Haines Gets Bleeped Discussing Trump – Here’s What She Said

We’re used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg trip the swear censors — or sometimes stopping herself from blurting out a curse word — but on Wednesday’s (December 3) episode of The View, it was Sara Haines who got the bleep-out treatment.

The cohosts were discussing Donald Trump‘s latest cabinet meeting and his statement that Somali immigrants were costing the state of Minnesota “billions of dollars,” that they are “garbage,” and “do nothing but b****.”

Whoopi Goldberg repeated Trump’s words back without being censored, as she said, “It’s funny about b***ing. People should always look in the mirror when they’re talking about that.”

She then went on to ask her cohosts whether the “smoke and mirrors” routine of “demonizing immigrants” will continue to work for Trump.

Joy Behar answered, “It seems like every time his numbers drop, or he perceives that his popularity is dropping, no matter how much tush-kissing the cabinet does on him — it’s really disgusting to watch them kiss his butt — but anyway, every time that happens, he pulls out a race card. Last time, it was the Haitians who were eating the pets, and now it’s the Somalis in Minnesota.”

That’s when Haines weighed in to say, “The problem is how he handles it. He had a valid criticism. This is rated as the number-one fraud scheme during the pandemic. These were programs that were supposed to feed kids. So there have been 59 people convicted. It was over $1 billion. That’s a big deal. And it’s not about the Somalis. It’s about those people that were convicted making bad decisions. You don’t paint it with that kind of block, but he’s missing a win here. They did uncover it. They are fixing it. This was a problem, but because of how he talks about it, now it becomes all the Somalis, it’s everyone…” What she said from there, though, was inaudible as the censors kicked in. “Sorry, Brian,” she then said to her executive producer, Brian Teta. “I was quoting [Trump].”

Ana Navarro then spoke up to note, “He does this over and over again, right? He likes to do it particularly with immigrant groups that come from poor countries that are majority Black or brown, right, correct. I never heard him try to paint the Italian portion of the mafia. I’ve never heard him talk about the mafia, the Russian mafia, that’s in North Miami Beach.”

“He’s scared of them,” Behar suggested.

“You might have a point there,” Navarro laughed.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC