What To Know Dylan Efron was a contestant on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars and made it to the finale episode.

After three months of training, he lost weight and then gained back more.

Efron revealed that he feels “stronger” after learning how to fuel his body while on the show.

In just three months, Dylan Efron underwent two major body transformations amid his time on Dancing With the Stars. Between the start of rehearsals in September and the show’s finale on November 25, Efron lost weight and then gained back even more as he learned how to fuel his body during the rigorous training schedule.

In a December 2 Instagram story, Efron revealed that he weighed “around 175-178 lbs.” when he started Dancing With the Stars. “By Week 3, I went down to 170,” he shared, adding that the weight loss was due to “a lot of cardio” while he “wasn’t eating enough.” In fact, the costume department “had to take in my waist on my pants,” Efron added.

Once the show ended, “my pant size was back to normal, and I felt stronger,” Efron shared, revealing his final weight of 189 pounds. “I gained about 15-20 lbs. during the season,” The Traitors winner said. “Biggest thing I changed was eating more protein…protein shake every night and just more meat. But I feel so much stronger than before.”

Efron and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, finished Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars in fourth place behind Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Jordan Chiles. He showed off his buff body during the finale, which featured a shirtless dance.

Now that DWTS is over, Efron is already moving on to his next venture: a YouTube competition series with Rob Mariano, with whom he starred on The Traitors. The series, Everything’s a Competition, will feature the friends going head-to-head in various challenges.

“Boston Rob is a reality legend – always out strategizing, always clutch,” Efron said in a statement. “As someone who’s always loved strategy and competition, when we met on Traitors, we became quick friends. While we may have been in an ‘alliance’ on the show, in real life – we compete… in literally everything. It’s fun, it’s competitive, and he’s more nimble than he looks. Can’t wait for people to see what happens when we’re together.”

Everything’s a Competition, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 11, 9/8c, YouTube