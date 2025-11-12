What To Know ‘Boston’ Rob Mariano and Dylan Efron, who became friends on The Traitors, are launching a competitive and humorous side project on YouTube.

Mariano expressed pride in Efron’s performances on Dancing With the Stars, where Efron recently earned his first perfect score.

While Mariano is not planning to join DWTS himself, he teased that the new YouTube project will showcase the duo’s playful rivalry and competitive spirit.

Survivor legend ‘Boston’ Rob Mariano hit it off with Dylan Efron when they starred on the third season of The Traitors back in January, and now the pair are set to debut their own side project on YouTube.

Mariano spoke with Us Weekly on Wednesday (November 12), sharing his thoughts on Efron’s performances on Dancing With the Stars. Efron is a cast member on the current season of the ABC competition series and earned his first perfect score with pro partner Daniella Karagach on Tuesday’s (November 11) special 20th Birthday Party episode.

“I’m just so proud of him. It’s definitely outside of his comfort zone, and he’s crushing it every single week,” Mariano told the outlet, adding that he talks to Efron every week to “hype him up” and discuss strategy. “There is strategy in dancing,” the Survivor champ said. “And we have a game plan.”

Mariano also revealed that his Traitors co-star has been “trying to get me to go out there [as a DWTS contestant] next,” but he admitted that dancing isn’t his “forte.”

The reality TV icon is best known for his time on Survivor, where he appeared in five seasons as a contestant and a sixth as an advisor alongside fellow winner Sandra Diaz-Twine. He also competed on two seasons of The Amazing Race alongside his wife, Amber, whom he met on Survivor: All-Stars.

While DWTS might not be in Mariano’s future, he did tease an upcoming project with Efron, which is dropping on YouTube soon.

“Dylan and I actually have been working on a secret side project that is in production and being edited, and it’s going to drop really soon,” Mariano shared. “Every time we’re together, we’re competing at all kinds of different things. Like, every single thing we do turns into a competition. We were like, ‘Man, this is really funny,’ and we just got some camera guys to film it.”

He added, “It’s wild when you see it. It’s gonna be coming out on YouTube in the next couple of weeks, so you’ll see it soon.”

Efron, the brother of actor Zac Efron, won the third season of The Traitors alongside fellow “Faithfuls” Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania, and Gabby Windey. Mariano was one of the “Traitors” and, despite forming a close friendship with Efron, was banished in Episode 7.