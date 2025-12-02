‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Emotional $70,000 Win – See Ryan Seacrest’s Reaction

What To Know Noah Kreski, a contestant from Brooklyn, won a total of $70,574 on Wheel of Fortune during Disney Secret Santa Giveaway Week, becoming emotional after his big win.

Kreski dominated the game by quickly solving multiple puzzles, including the Bonus Round phrase “Go Figure” in just one second.

Host Ryan Seacrest reacted with shock and admiration at Kreski’s speed and emotional response to winning the $40,000 Bonus Round prize.

Noah Kreski, from Brooklyn, New York, played against Amber Cancel, from Lynchburg, Virginia, and Bob Diaz, from Redding, California, on Monday, December 1. Keski is a huge “Peace Ponies” and theater fan. They all played during the Disney Secret Santa Giveaway Week.

Kreski solved the first toss-up —”Frozen Windowpanes.” He also solved the second one, “Digital Subscription,” adding $3,000 to his bank.

Kreski solved the first puzzle — “An Open Invitation” — quickly, putting $6,500 in his bank. “Clearly, Noah has to be somewhere, so let’s get to the next puzzle,” Ryan Seacrest joked.

Although his opponents guessed some of the letters in the “Before and After” puzzle, Kreski solved “Cotton Candy Land.” He landed on the Disney Cruise Wedge, giving him $23,474.

“We just started,” Seacrest said as he looked at his watch.

Diaz, a firefighter who shares two daughters with his wife, finally got on the board when he solved the Prize Puzzle —”The Best of Everything.” This gave him a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and put $12,728 in his bank.

Cancel, a huge Disney and Halloween fan, put $4,000 in her bank when she solved two of the three triple toss-ups. Kreski solved the third one.

Kreski secured his spot in the Bonus Round by solving the Final Puzzle — “Broken a Promise.” This gave him a final total of $30,574.

Diaz ended with $12,728. Cancel went home with $4,000.

Kreski picked “Phrase” for his Bonus Round category. He brought his girlfriend and brother with him.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Kreski chose “M,C,P, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “_O _ _ _ _RE.”

Despite not having many letters in the puzzle, Kreski solved “Go Figure” in one second.

Seacrest snapped his fingers and shook his head. “How did you do that so fast?” the host asked.

“I don’t know. Luck and nerves,” the game show contestant responded.

Kreski got emotional when Seacrest showed him the $40,000 in the envelope, giving him a total of $70,574. He cried and wiped tears away.

“It’s emotional,” Seacrest said, patting Kreski on the back.

“Yeah, it is,” the contestant agreed.

