Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Emotional Comparison of Donald Trump & Princess Diana

What To Know Jamie Lee Curtis emotionally contrasted Princess Diana’s compassionate leadership with what she described as the hateful rhetoric of Donald Trump and his administration.

Curtis shared a personal story about exchanging letters with Princess Diana, praising her efforts to destigmatize important issues.

Despite her criticism of Trump, Curtis expressed hope that public backlash against his behavior could lead to positive change.

Jamie Lee Curtis teared up in a recent interview as she remembered Princess Diana as a leader who spread love, unlike the current Trump administration and “the hatred that they spew.”

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on the British daytime show This Morning last week, where she opened up about her admiration for the late Princess Diana. Curtis revealed how she missed Diana and her children when they visited the set of the “awful” sequel to A Fish Called Wanda (Fierce Creatures) in 1997.

Upset that she missed the “people’s princess,” Curtis revealed she wrote a letter to Diana apologizing for not being there when she visited. “I told her I admired her and all of the work that she did destigmatizing issues that people have,” the Freakier Friday star said.

“Two days later, I got a letter back from her,” she recalled, growing emotional. “She told me she understood and admired me… I never met her, and she died really soon after. She was just an extraordinary person.”

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing the paparazzi.

Curtis called Diana “an example” of what a leader should be while denouncing today’s leaders, pointing directly to President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Look at where I live, and look at the example of the leaders, look at the example of the people leading my country, and the hatred that they spew and the way they treat people and the way they talk about people,” she stated.

The Knives Out star has made her opposition to Trump no secret in recent years. Following his 2024 election victory, Curtis shared a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time.”

However, when asked by This Morning co-host Cat Deeley whether “the pendulum” will eventually swing the other way, Curtis shared a positive outlook.

“I think that his wagging his finger at a woman, calling her ‘piggy,’ has woken us up to an unacceptable behavior that we cannot have be the legacy of the United States of America,” she said, referring to the insulting comments Trump made to Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey earlier this month.

She added, “I think that unhinged moment of his abuse and vile behavior is going to be his undoing.”