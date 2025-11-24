‘The View’ Cohosts Give Verdict on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Shocking Resignation

The cohosts of The View reacted to Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s decision not to run for reelection, and they had some differing views on both her reasons for leaving office and her plans for what’s next.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was the first to speak and said she had “mixed feelings” about Greene’s decision to step away from her Congressional seat in Georgia. “As reckless as Congress may seem, as unpopular as it is, you do have some power in it, and it feels like she’s bowing out of the fight too quickly,” Griffin said.

She then praised Greene for being one of the few Republicans who stood firm on the matter of voting to release the Jeffrey Epstein files but said her leaving office in January, before the files are released by the Department of Justice is “getting out of the fight before the fight is over.”

Joy Behar then suggested that the reason for her decision is that she has been targeted by the president, who called her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” over her stances. “Would she be getting those threats if he hadn’t called her a ‘traitor’?” Behar asked.

“I think she was probably getting threats before that, too,” Griffin reasons. “I can’t imagine anyone right now in the public that isn’t getting, sadly, threats. I don’t know. It’s part of the environment.”

“I think he added fuel to the fire,” Behar insisted.

However, Griffin then suggested that Greene may have a bigger position in mind. “Now there’s a lot of speculation: ‘Is she going to run for Senate?’ ‘Is she going to run for governor?’ ‘Is she maybe considering running for president?’… I think it’s interesting that we’re already talking about who is the heir apparent when Trump becomes a lame duck, and maybe it is her. But I always think you’re better positioned to be in leadership when you’re in an elected office representing your constituents.”

Sunny Hostin also contended that Greene has a big future in mind for herself, saying, “She’s a big age. She’s in her 50s. And I think people that are big ages don’t just change miraculously overnight. They just change their behaviors… I think it’s pretty big age to all of a sudden have a miraculous 180. I think that she’s going to run for Senate. It’s pretty clear that by leaving Congress now, she can distance herself from the losses that will undoubtedly happen in 2026. I think the Democrats are going to take over the House. Marjorie Taylor Greene herself has predicted it.”

The cohost also suggested that Greene’s words of late are opportunistic rather than authentic. “It’s been reported that she went to Trump and asked for his backing to run for Senate, and he didn’t give her his backing, and that’s part of sort of this turnaround. So I just don’t believe her. If you think about it, she came here, she talked about SNAP benefits and her constituents and the Affordable Care Act? Well, she voted for the ‘Big, beautiful Bill.’ She knew very well that the Affordable Care Act was going to be gutted. So I think that she’s someone who’s pretty clever, a little more clever than I gave her credit for, and she’s going to run for Senate, governor, or the president.”

“People call me naive, but I give her the benefit of the doubt,” Ana Navarro said to disagree.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene?!” Hostin asked, incredulous.

“Yeah, I do. I do. I do think that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an ‘aha’ moment for her in terms of, in terms of, ‘Do I really want to be part of this horrible political climate and of the polarization and the weaponizing of government and speech and all of that stuff?'” Navarro continued.

Navarro also cast doubt on Greene’s chances of running for a bigger office than her current one, saying, “I don’t think she gets out of the problem of being on the other side of Trump in a Republican primary, if she runs as a Republican for Senate, and we have seen time and time again what being on the other side of Trump means for somebody in elected office.”

Behar then pointed out that one of the major criticisms Trump had of Greene was her decision to appear on The View earlier this month and said, “That really hurt her a lot. So I want to take to invite Trump to come on.”

Navarro then noted that several people in Trump’s family have also been guests of The View, including his adult children and wives. “If being on The View is such a bad thing, maybe he should start by saying it to his family over Thanksgiving.”

