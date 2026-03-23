‘The View’ Cohosts Have a Warning for Trump Supporters After Robert Mueller Death Celebration Post

The cohosts (and guest host) of The View were united in their condemnation of Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday’s (March 23) show.

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump wrote that he was “glad” Mueller died so he couldn’t “hurt innocent people” anymore.

Mueller was, of course, the special counsel who was appointed to investigate Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia during his first administration, and his investigation led to several imprisonments of Trump officials, though he did not prosecute Trump himself due to a Justice Department policy against indicting sitting presidents.

In reaction to Trump’s post, Sunny Hostin said it was “beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency.” She also revisited footage of JD Vance saying that people should be fired if they celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk, saying, “I agree with those sentiments. I think that if you celebrate someone’s death, you should be fired.”

Guest host Abby Huntsman agreed that it was “rock bottom” for Trump, saying, “He can’t help himself, and he gets himself such trouble. It’s defensible.” She added that as a mother, she was trying to raise her kids to be the “opposite of this.” “I’m trying to teach them to be humble, how to be kind,” she said.

Ana Navarro had a particularly strongly-worded warning for Trump and those who don’t criticize his comments about Mueller: “This is the same thing he did with John McCain after he died. It’s the same thing he did with Rob Reiner. This is who he is because he’s a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea, and no impulse control. He is 80 years old. He’s got obvious physical ailments. And there will be people that, when he passes away, as we will all pass away, will write these things and celebrate. If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody.”

Whoopi Goldberg echoed those sentiments, saying, “I listened to you guys clutch your pearls about what you thought was being said about Charlie Kirk. I listened to you. We felt for his family, and you don’t have the courage or … it’s not even empathy, just the decency to say, ‘You know what? Go with God. I didn’t like what he did… but Go with God.’ That’s what we say about people we don’t like. We don’t like their politics, and we don’t like the person. ‘Go with God. I don’t like you, but God loves you.’ That’s what we do. That’s how America’s supposed to run, regardless of what God you’re talking about.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c,