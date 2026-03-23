Abby Huntsman Reveals Why She Jumped at the Chance to Return to ‘The View’

As expected, former The View cohost Abby Huntsman returned to the table on Monday’s (March 23) episode as guest host during Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave, joining Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin. Despite having some harsh words for the show after her exit, revealing back in 2021 that she found the environment to be “toxic,” she returned with a message of positivity.

“It’s like no time has passed. It’s weird sitting here, but congratulations to Alyssa. All the joy in the world. Remember, I had my twins on the show. We were pregnant together, Sara, and there’s something so special to having a baby on the show, because you go through it together,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to speak out alongside the other cohosts at a difficult time in American history.

“It’s like I’m more passionate, more emotional, and more concerned about my country, living outside of doing this every day. And there are a lot of things I’m concerned about, but one of them has been our free media and how that’s been threatened in more ways lately than ever before. And so I sit at this table not taking it for granted,” Huntsman said.

“When I got [the call to join], I thought, ‘You know what? I grew up many years living in China with my family. My dad served the country. I know what it’s like to wake up and try to go to Huffington Post and your blog, and you can’t read it.’ Yeah. And so I celebrate this opportunity, and I celebrate us thinking differently.”

Huntsman’s opening statement continued, “I’m sure we’ll get criticized for whatever we say, but that’s what makes this country so beautiful. And I just think we just need to remember how fragile that is and what a slippery slope it can be to lose. That’s right, freedom. I don’t mean to preach, but it’s just, it’s a special thing.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC