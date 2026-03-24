‘The View’ Joy Behar Offers to ‘Save’ Abby Huntsman From Sunny Hostin Amid Intense Grilling

The prosecutor side of Sunny Hostin came out on Tuesday’s (March 24) live edition of The View as she pressed Abby Huntsman on an issue until she caved and made the admission Hostin wanted to hear.

The subject? Whether Defense Secretary (or “Secretary of War”) Pete Hegseth is qualified for his position, especially amid the increasingly chaotic conflict in Iran.

Huntsman, who is guest-cohosting the talk show this week as part of a rotating line-up of women stepping in during Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave, found herself playing defense on the subject of her former Fox & Friends Weekend cohost’s bona fides.

“I know Pete. I worked on a show with Pete, and I praise him for his service. He’s a smart guy. He was a perfect Fox News host,” Huntsman said.

“Is he a perfect secretary of Defense?” Hostin challenged.

Huntsman declined to answer, saying instead, “I would say the memes, the cartoons, and the movie memes have got to stop. When you come from military families, it’s not a game. They talk about it with high fives, Trump at the rally, saying, ‘Should we keep going? Should we keep going?’ Coming from a military family, it’s really … there are people that are dying, they’re losing their lives.”

“Is he qualified to be secretary of Defense?” Hostin then pressed.

Again, Huntsman demurred. “I don’t hope for the demise of the country and the people that are in charge right now, so I pray for the best,” she said. “I am very concerned because the way they are playing…”

Hostin interrupted to, for a third time, ask, “Is he qualified to be secretary of Defense?” This time, the audience laughed.

Huntsman then responded with, “The way they are playing this game right now is like checkers when the rest of the world is playing chess.” She then echoed a sentiment Hostin has shared multiple times, which is that wars are easy to get into and hard to get out of.

Still, Hostin asked the same question once more, and Huntsman ducked by just saying, “I’m very concerned.”

At that point, Joy Behar stepped in to offer, “Do I need to save you from Sunny?”

Huntsman declined the offer but said, “What I’ll say about cabinets is presidents usually pick people in these roles that are experts at what they do. Trump picks people that will agree with him and do what he says. You wake up every day working for Trump, and you think, ‘Am I going to get fired today?'”

“So you’re saying Pete Hegseth is not qualified?” Hostin responded.

“I’ll go ahead and say Pete Hegeseth is not qualified,” Sara Haines then answered, opening the door for her and others to speak on the issue of the Iran strikes and common concerns about the conflict.

After Hostin then proclaimed that Hegseth is “unqualified,” Huntsman jumped in to finally agree. “By the way, I don’t think he’s qualified for the job.”

“Thank you!” Sunny Hostin said, as the audience cheered alongside her.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC