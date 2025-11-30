What To Know The latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown put both Bunny and Kyle in danger.

Meanwhile, Mike made a Faustian bargain with the new warden.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 6, “081693.”]

Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) ended Sunday’s (November 30) new episode of Mayor of Kingstown unconscious in a hospital after being shot in a targeted attack. Meanwhile, Kyle (Taylor Handley) was also thrown to the wolves, only to be rescued by an unlikely guardian angel.

The attempt on Bunny came after the attack on Frank Moses’ (Lennie James) depot by the Colombians. Bunny was cruising away from the scene in a car with Lamar (Zuri James), but after their tire was blown out by a spike, he took a hit that left him in critical condition. According to the mouthpiece for Colombians, Bunny isn’t who they were really after — “Bunny is a pawn. We’re after knights and rooks, mayors and kings,” he told Mike.

Meanwhile, Kyle very nearly got his ticket punched, too, while trying to navigate his new life in genpop — and it was the Aryan Brotherhood that gave him cover on behalf of Merle Callahan (Richard Brake). As much as Mike (Jeremy Renner) wants Kyle to stay away from Merle, he was the only one who could or would protect him from being slaughtered inside because Mike certainly couldn’t, and neither could the Crips, who were keeping an eye on him.

After another hallway attack on Kyle, Mike finally got Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco) to make a new deal with him — a real one, this time. Her terms? She wanted Frank Moses implicated. In exchange, Kyle would be returned to adseg. It was a Faustian bargain, but it was the best he could do, and even though he made it back to his original cell safely, Kyle was left refusing Mike’s visit.

One person who did entertain his company is Frank, whom Mike coached through an impending arrest. Though Frank’s instead was to run, Mike warned him against it. Instead, he said to hold his head up, and Mike would make it so he would walk right out. As promised, Mike alerted Ian (Hugh Dillon) to his play, and after a well-placed Colombian tried to take a shot at Frank, Ian protected his ward by taking the guy out.

The episode ended with Mike at Bunny’s side, saying, “Just you and me, buddy,” and considering how Kyle was left indebted to Callahan, those were some ominous words indeed.

Mayor of Kingstown, Sundays, Paramount+