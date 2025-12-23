Will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Return for Season 5?

The final episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 airs this Sunday (December 28), bringing to a close a very dark and deadly season for the Paramount+ drama.

The Taylor Sheridan-verse crime drama is one of the grittiest in all of television, and this season in particular has been a doozy, with tons of shocking character demises and clashes.

So what does the future hold for Mayor of Kingstown? Here’s a look.

Is Mayor of Kingstown renewed for Season 5?

Not yet. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be. Previously, renewals for this show have come after the finale of the respective previous seasons. Season 2, for example, was announced in February 22, more than a month after the Season 1 finale. Season 3 was announced in September 2023, which was months after Season 2’s closer. And Season 4 was announced in December 2024, several months after Season 3 concluded. In other words, it would track that Mayor of Kingstown Season 5’s announcement wouldn’t come for a while after Season 4’s finale.

Who will star in Mayor of Kingstown Season 5?

An official cast list has not yet been announced for Season 5, but there are several characters we know won’t be back after the events of Season 4, including Carney (Lane Garrison), Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley), Tracy (Nishi Munshi), and Frank Moses (Lennie James).

The main cast for Season 4 also included Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny Washington, Derek Webster as Stevie, Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley, Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens, and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs.

When will Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 premiere?

No premiere date details have been revealed for Mayor of Kingstown Season 5, and the past is definitely not prologue with this show. Previously, the seasons have aired on very scattered premiere timelines, with Season 1 dropping in November 2021, Season 2 in January 2023, Season 3 in June 2024, and Season 4 in October 2025.