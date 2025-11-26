Joy Reid Has Wild Erika Kirk Theory About a JD Vance Bid for White House

What To Know Joy Reid speculated on a podcast that Vice President JD Vance might leave his wife, Usha Vance, for Erika Kirk to gain stronger support from the MAGA base.

Reid argued that Vance’s current marriage to a “brown Hindu wife” could hinder his appeal to what she described as the “fundamentally racist” MAGA movement.

Erika Kirk recently responded to viral speculation about her interaction with Vance at a Turning Point USA event.

Former MSNBC (now MS NOW) anchor Joy Reid shared a wild theory on how Vice President JD Vance might dump his current wife, Usha Vance, in favor of widow Erika Kirk to win MAGA support in 2028.

Reid made the comments on the recent episode of I’ve Had It, the left-wing political commentary podcast hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan. During the conversation, she said Vance would have a hard time earning support in a potential run for President in 2028 because he has a “brown Hindu wife.”

The former news anchor claimed the MAGA base is “fundamentally racist,” per NJ.com, adding that the supporters of the Trump administration are motivated by the same things that motivated the Tea Party, “hatred and non-white immigrants.”

“That’s why he’s throwing his wife under the bus,” Reid noted. “Poor Usha… Or she’s in on it, right.”

Welch then brought up the viral moment from a recent Turning Point USA event, where Vance shared a hug with Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during a speaking event in Utah back in September.

“Holding on the back of his head, and rubbing on his head,” Reid said of the clip, adding, “You’re supposed to be a widow. You in leather pants? That’s not widow wear.”

The topic inspired Reid’s latest theory, in which she suggested that Vance could ditch Usha and marry Erika to win over the MAGA masses.

“Wouldn’t it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a white queen instead of this brown Hindu,” Reid stated. “I’m not saying that’s happening. Or maybe that Usha’s not even in on it.”

Erika, who now serves as CEO of the Turning Point USA organization, addressed the viral clip during a Megyn Kelly Live event on Saturday (November 22), per NJ.com.

She said that Vance told her how her late husband would be “so proud” of her. “And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touched the back of his head,” she continued. “Anyone who I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’ That’s just me… if you want to take that out of context, go ahead.”