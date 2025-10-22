MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Warns That JD Vance Is ‘Scarier’ Than Donald Trump

Jen Psaki has been sharing her thoughts on Vice President JD Vance and the reasons she believes he is “scarier” than President Donald Trump.

The MSNBC host appeared on the latest episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, hosted by Bravo’s Sweet Home Alabama stars Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, where the trio discussed what will happen when “biology catches up with Trump.”

The Briefing With Jen Psaki host suggested “the cult” of Trump would “completely fall apart” without him at the helm, though she noted how she thinks Trump’s potential successor, Vance, could be even worse if he were to become President.

Psaki said Vance “wants to be President more than anything else,” and that “He’s willing to do anything to get there.”

“He’s scarier in certain ways [than Trump],” she continued. “He’s young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

Welch referred to Vance as the “smokey eye sociopath,” referring to his apparent use of eyeliner, but said he has no “rizz” (a slang term for charisma), which could make it hard for him to win the masses over.

“JD Vance is… in some ways good-ish on paper if you like what he believes in. But I don’t know that he can take the whole [MAGA] movement with him. He’s got no rizz, right?” Psaki responded, agreeing with Welch. “And he’s just a little odd… Trump’s odd in a different way. So I’m skeptical of that.”

Psaki, who previously served as White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, also touched on Vance’s relationship with his wife, Usha, a lawyer and the first Asian American second lady.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki stated. “Like, are you okay? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

Vance hasn’t responded to Psaki’s comments; however, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung shared a clip of Psaki on the I’ve Had It podcast on X, writing, “Jen Psuki [sic] must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumba** who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron.”

Psaki took over MSNBC’s Tuesday to Friday 9 pm slot back in May after Rachel Maddow scaled back to Monday nights only. Prior to that, she hosted Inside with Jen Psaki, initially as a Sunday morning program before it later transitioned to the Monday 8 pm ET prime time slot.