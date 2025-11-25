‘Murder in a Small Town’ Boss Teases ‘Crucial’ Moment for Marcia Gay Harden’s Mayor Holman

What To Know The November 25 episode of Murder in a Small Town, titled “Fall of Holman,” will focus on Mayor Christy Holman (Marcia Gay Harden) being attacked.

Creator Ian Weir tells TV Insider that Harden’s character was always intended to be at the heart of a climactic episode.

The episode promises high stakes and crucial developments for Mayor Holman.

The next episode of Murder in a Small Town is going to center on the mayor of Gibsons, Christy Holman (Marcia Gay Harden), and the title and first-look images for it are quite foreboding for the emergency room doctor-turned-politician.

Airing Tuesday (November 25) night, “Fall of Holman” promises to put Holman in immediate danger. As the logline tells us, “Political deception is uncovered, and everyone becomes a suspect when Mayor Holman is attacked after hosting a fundraiser at her home. Meanwhile, Cassandra [Kristin Kreuk] gets a frightening visit from someone from her past.”

According to creator Ian Weir, it was always the plan to put Harden’s character in the crosshairs upon casting the Oscar winner.

“For a lot of the season’s storytelling, the impetus for the character of the mayor was someone who would create interesting tensions for Karl [Rossif Sutherland] and Cassandra, and I think that’s something which we were able to explore with the wonderful actor Marcia Gay Harden in the middle of and across the season,” he told TV Insider. “But yeah, for me, you don’t have an actor like Marcia in your show unless you want to put her right at the heart of a climactic episode. So right from the word go, I was looking for ways with the writers to find a story that really would involve her on all levels.”

Of the case at hand, Weir teased that it involves “a crucial moment in the life of Mayor Holman. She is very much at the heart of the A story in Episode 9 in a way she hasn’t been. The character hasn’t been quite that central to the A stories so far.”

In general, Weir said that the goal with the last two episodes was to bring the already-dynamic season to a close on a high note, which was made harder by the fact that Episode 8 featured the return of the instantly iconic serial killer Tommy Cummins (Noah Reid). “We had some topping to do,” Weir admitted.

Tune in to see how and why Holman is endangered in the episode and whether Karl can once again crack the case when Murder in a Small Town airs tonight.

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox