Ryan Seacrest Issues Warning After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $120,000

What To Know Wheel of Fortune contestant Tanequa Ward narrowly missed out on a $100,000 bonus after failing to solve the Bonus Round puzzle “Paving the Way,” leaving her total winnings at $20,105 and a trip to Croatia.

Host Ryan Seacrest humorously warned Ward’s husband, Lane, about a potential “bodyslam” after her loss, referencing the couple’s playful banter and Ward’s wrestling fandom.

This episode marked the start of DraftKings tournament week, where top players compete for a chance at a $500,000 Bonus Round later in the week.

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest had to issue a warning to a contestant’s husband after she lost out on taking home $120,000.

The moment came at the start of the show’s DraftKings tournament week, where the top three players from the week will return on Friday for a chance at a $500,000 Bonus Round.

Tanequa Ward, from Laveen, Arizona, played against Walt Banks, from Calumet City, Illinois, and Bridget Owens, from Tomah, Wisconsin, on Monday, November 24. Ward is a big Arizona sports fan and old-school wrestling fan.

Ward solved the first toss-up for $1,000. However, Banks, an Army veteran of six years, took the lead when he solved the second one.

Owens, a chiropractor of 38 years, solved the first puzzle — “Scores and Statistics” — for $1,000. Banks retook the lead when he solved “Steph Curry Powder” for $5,000.

Ward solved the Prize Puzzle — “I’m Gonna Need More Time Off” — and won a trip to Croatia. This gave her $10,105. Ryan Seacrest asked her if there were any wrestling moves she knew after winning. Ward said that she “might bodyslam her husband” when they get home.

Ward added $10,000 to her bank after solving all three Triple Tossups. Banks solved “Two-Minute Warning” for the final puzzle and put $13,500 in his bank.

Owens ended with $1,000. Ward won with $20,105 and advanced to the Bonus Round, picking “What Are You Doing?” for the category.

She brought her husband, Lane, with her to the Bonus Round, and Seacrest asked if he was the one she bodyslammed. “It is. He is used to it,” Ward said.

“Are you used to it?” the host asked.

“I’m used to it. I’m into it,” Lane replied.

“That’s for another show, sir, please,” Seacrest replied. “Spin the wheel. Let’s get out of here quickly.”

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,TL,N, and E,” Ward chose “M,C,D, and A.” The puzzle then looked like “_A_ _N_ T_E _A_.”

As the timer counted down, Ward guessed “Baking the Foam,” “Baking the…” but couldn’t guess what the puzzle was, which was “Paving the Way.”

She had $100,000 in her envelope, and her husband groaned. Ward walked away, and Seacrest said to Lane, “Watch out! She’s about to bodyslam you.”