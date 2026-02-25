‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $70,000 After Ryan Seacrest Asks About Her ‘Hot’ Husband

Finally! A Wheel of Fortune contestant broke a seven-day losing streak after she won $70,000 in the Bonus Round, and got candid about her ‘hot’ husband.

Elias Martinez, from Chicago, Illinois, solved the first toss-up — “Natural Curiosity” — for $1,000. He played against Nicole Phillips, from Apex, North Carolina, and Vicky Fipps, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on February 24. Martinzez is a man who gets to the bottom of things by asking unusual questions.

Phillips, who’s married to a guy she met in sixth grade, solved the second one, putting her in the lead with $2,000. Fipps, a football and sports lover, got the Wild Card, One Million Wedge, and Expedition Cruise wedge during the first round, but had to give it all up when she landed on Bankrupt. It was Martinez who solved “Leftovers in the Office Fridge” for $3,400.

Phillips solved “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” for $7,000. She took even more of a lead when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “We Are Ready to Embark!” — winning a trip to Baja California, Mexico. This gave her a total of $23,000.

Fipps finally got on the board when she solved two of three Triple Toss-ups, giving her $4,000. Phillips solved the last one, putting $2,000 more in her bank.

Phillips put $5,100 in her bank when she solved the last puzzle — “Falling Rocks.” This gave her a total of $30,100 and a trip to the Bonus Round.

Martinez ended with $3,400. Fipps went home with $4,000.

Phillips chose “Thing” for her Bonus Round category. Despite talking about her “hot husband” at the beginning of the show, she did not bring him to the game show. Instead, she brought her best friend, Robin.

Host Ryan Seacrest asked Robin if Phillips’ husband was hot. And she said, “I tell her all the time that he is very cute.

“Yeah. She says it a lot. Like a little too often. It makes me nervous,” Phillips said.

“Let’s just get through this episode,” Seacrest replied.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Phillips chose “C,M,P, and I.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ P_SITI_E _IE_P_INT.”

The clock barely counted down one second and she solved “A Positive Viewpoint.” She added $40,000 to her total, giving him $70,100.

“Nicole’s ‘P’ and ‘I’ from the ‘CMPI’ letter combo helped her win $40,000, ending a 7 game losing streak,” a Reddit user said.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock