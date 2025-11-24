‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Share How Show Started Their Romantic Relationship

What To Know Terah Fee and Dave Livermore, contestants from different seasons of Wheel of Fortune, met at an alumni event in Las Vegas and quickly began a romantic relationship.

Both share interests in Disney, traveling, and history, and are planning future trips together despite currently living in different states.

Fee won a total of $71,774 on her episode, while Livermore won $18,690 and a cruise, though he missed out on the Bonus Round prize.

Wheel of Fortune has contestants spinning the wheel… and falling in love! Two contestants, despite being on two different seasons, found each other through the game show.

Terah Fee, from Season 38, and Dave Livermore, from Season 41, appeared on the Come on Big Money podcast on November 21 to discuss exactly what happened. Livermore appeared on the final week of long-time host Pat Sajak‘s shows.

Fee, from Los Angeles, shared that they both went to a Wheel of Fortune alumni event in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that’s where they met. Livermore, from Michigan, admits he almost never went to the event, but now he’s sure glad he did!

At the event, the pair did karaoke together, which was “amazing,” and they hit it off right away. They both love Disney and sang “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

By the end of the trip, Fee, a teacher, asked Livermore, a 20-year army veteran and teacher’s aide, if he was going to ask her to be his girlfriend. He asked if she wanted to be, and she said yes.

Livermore has never been married, and Fee is widowed. She said it is rare to find someone who is single on Wheel of Fortune.

The contestants also both love traveling and the history of places. They are planning to take a trip together soon.

During Fee’s game, she made it to the Bonus Round. In the “Food & Drink” category, she picked “D,F,C, and O” after being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” The puzzle was “_O_E_ _DE T_FF_ _.”

Before the clock counted down, she guessed “Homemade Toffee,” but was wrong. She then said “Homemade Taffy” and won $38,000 on top of her $33,774, which gave her a total of $71,774.

During Livermore’s game, he solved the first tossup, and then none of the puzzles until the Prize Puzzle. This put him in the lead and won him an Eastern European cruise. He then won the final puzzle for a total of $18,690.

However, Livermore did not guess the Bonus Round puzzle — “Finishing The Job.” He would have won an extra $40,000.