Queer Eye alum Bobby Berk is taking the lead on his very own HGTV series.

Berk will return to the small screen as the host of Junk or Jackpot?, which premieres later this year. The show, which was first announced in July, will follow Berk as he “meets passionate people who are in desperate need of a life-changing renovation and will soon discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections,” the show’s description reads.

“With humor and compassion, Bobby will hear the emotional stories behind the stockpiles, bring in experts to appraise the items—from a staggering stash of superhero figurines to cramped rooms stuffed with vinyl records and miniature sets that leave nowhere for actual, life-size furniture—and then counsel his clients on what they’ll sell to fund the much-needed makeovers,” the synopsis continues.

In a statement about the series, Burke said it was “so fulfilling” to help the show’s clients “reclaim their peace and sense of self” and “unlock their full potential.” He continued, “So many of them were overwhelmed, not just by the amount of stuff in their homes, but by the emotions and memories attached to it all. Helping them find clarity and create spaces that reflect who they are was so rewarding.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Junk or Jackpot?, including when it will air on cable and streaming.

When does Junk or Jackpot? premiere on HGTV?

The new series will air its first episode on Friday, December 26, on HGTV.

Where can I watch Junk or Jackpot? on streaming?

New episodes of Junk or Jackpot? will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

How many episodes is Junk or Jackpot? Season 1?

The show’s debut season will consist of six episodes.

What will happen in the series premiere of Junk or Jackpot?

“The series premiere will find Bobby at Patrick’s two-bedroom condo that has been overtaken by his beloved collection of marionettes, puppets, figurines and pinball machines,” the episode’s description reads. “After Bobby hears how the immense trove is affecting Patrick’s relationship with his partner Roger, he’ll encourage Patrick to part with some of the valuable items to finance a transformative overhaul of his main living space and home office.”

With the money made from selling pieces of the collection, Berk will “bring new life to the spaces—and most importantly, calm to Patrick and Roger’s lives—with stunning lighting, flooring and furniture as well as custom built-ins that provide the ideal display and essential storage for the cherished keepsakes,” the description continues.

Who is the creative team behind Junk or Jackpot?

Berk is not the only big name attached to the project, as John Cena serves as an executive producer on the series.

“The idea for Junk or Jackpot? was born out of a conversation I had with friends,” Cena shared in a July statement. “People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out.”

The show is also produced by 44 Blue Productions.

Junk or Jackpot?, Series Premiere, Friday, December 26, 9:30 p.m./8:30c, HGTV