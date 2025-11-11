HGTV’s ‘Hoarding for the Holidays’: Extreme Christmas Fan ‘Saint Nick’ on His ‘Crazy’ Obsession

What To Know Nicholas Antidormi, a passionate Christmas collector from Pennsylvania, is featured in HGTV’s Hoarding for the Holidays for his extensive vintage holiday decoration collection.

Nicholas Antidormi is a real-life “Saint Nick.” Born on Christmas, the twentysomething has a festive obsession that some may say is spinning out of control. The extreme Christmas fan from Waymart, Pennsylvania, has a collection of more than 800 blow molds, 400 trees, 600 garlands, and 10,000 lights. Suffice to say he was a perfect person to be featured in HGTV’s newest holiday offering Hoarding for the Holidays.

The four-part show, which premieres November 11, spotlights folks across America who take their love of the festive season to another level. Here Antidormi got us in the spirit of the season and what it means to share his story.

How did the opportunity come about?

Nicholas Antidormi: The opportunity came about for me from my display page that I run: “Saint Nick’s Display” on Facebook. One random April night, I got a message from someone asking me if I’d like to apply to a new holiday show on HGTV, which I gladly accepted.

How is it being featured on this show?

It was an absolutely amazing experience to be a part of the crew, and production was extremely supportive and helpful. I was very happy with how they filmed my decorations and showed people what someone who is passionate about collecting decorations and preserving Christmas history is like.

What do you do for a living and want people to know about your story?

I work in the construction industry. I want people to know how much time and dedication I put into my display and acquiring all of my decorations. It’s what I love to do, and it’s something I enjoy sharing with people. Hopefully I can inspire others to go for their passions in life and to never give up.

What are some of your most prized possessions?

Some of my most prized possessions have to be my animated window displays from department stores past. They range in age from the early 50s up until the mid 70s. I feel as if I’m the caretaker of Christmas history, and it makes me extremely happy I was chosen to care for all these wonderful Christmas things of the past. I also enjoy my blow mold collection which I’ve been collecting since I was in third grade. I’m now 26 and all these years I’ve never stopped loving the thrill and hunt of finding new decorations to add to my collection.

What was it like opening your doors to HGTV cameras and showing off your collection?

It was an absolute blast. I felt like I was showing a museum of all types of Christmas decorations and giving history lessons on it all! Hopefully I can inspire a new generation of people to save decorations from the trash and from getting lost in time.

How would you say your collection has impacted your relationships and friendships?

I would say my collection has made me into a very social person. I’ve gained friendships and relationships, and people have always accepted me for me and what I love to do. I wouldn’t change a thing especially because it’s something everyone loves.

What does your family think of you continuing on collecting for as long as you have?

My family has always been there for me when I needed help or for someone to help me get something to add to my collection. I know that it can be a bit much to non Christmas collectors, but they understand it’s something I love to do and with that they have always been as supportive as they can be. I’m forever grateful for that.

With already such a big collection, what kind of criteria does one have to fill in order for you to acquire an item?

With how much my display and collection has grown over time, I’ve definitely become more selective in my process and what types of decorations I will keep. The last few years I’ve been in a strictly 1950s to 1970s vintage style. I would rather keep the older stuff safe than modern things. I’d say my inside displays are 100 percent pre-1970s and outside is a little more than half.

Is there an item you’re on the hunt for?

I think, as the crazy obsessed collector I am, I am never not on the hunt. I think the only time I will ever not be on the hunt is when I am no longer able to walk or talk. Until then, I will strive to find and save as many things as I can and fix them and just keep them under a roof.

Do you have any plans for your collection in terms of opening it up to the public or putting it on display in a public space?

I use nearly all of my decorations once a year for people to come and enjoy. I do not want to “hoard” things and never let anyone enjoy it and experience the magic it holds. For me, I will always strive to display as much as I can but I’m one person running a two-acre display by myself so I don’t get to put everything out. My display is forever changing year after year, and there is always something new to feast your eyes on when you come to Saint Nick’s Display.

What did you take from the experience of being featured as a “holiday hoarder?”

I learned that even someone from a small town can become something special with hard work and years of dedication. I’m happy to finally be able to share some of my life with a larger audience that I never would have imagined possible to my younger self just starting out. Being a “holiday hoarder” may very well have been the best thing in my life, and I will never forget the amazing time I had working with everyone.

