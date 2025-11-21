What To Know HGTV’s Celebrity IOU returns for five new episodes on December 28.

The new episodes will see John Stamos, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, William Shatner, and Ike Barinholtz team up with Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The premiere episode will feature Stamos renovating his best friend’s childhood home.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are joining forces with a new batch of famous faces to create some jaw-dropping home renovations.

Celebrity IOU returns with five new episodes on HGTV starting Sunday, December 28. The show, which garnered over 6.5 million viewers across cable and streaming for its latest episodes earlier this year, sees stars work with the Property Brothers to thank “special friends by surprising them with life-changing home transformations,” per an HGTV press release.

“The celebrities’ gusto to wield tools and rip apart dated rooms combined with the Scott Brothers’ renovation and design expertise will lead to personalized dream spaces for extraordinary people,” the show’s description continues.

Joining Drew and Jonathan on the show’s new episodes are Ike Barinholtz, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, William Shatner, and John Stamos. The December 28 premiere episode will see Stamos surprise his “best friend of 50 years,” Ken, by renovating his childhood home’s patio and garage.

“Ken stopped creating music after the death of his father, so John’s vision will gift him an inspiring space to play instruments and relax with family and friends,” the episode’s synopsis reveals. “Drew, Jonathan, and John, with sledgehammer and saw in hand, will tear down the old garage walls to create a modern, expanded room that features a new drum set on a portable stage, a sleek workstation with built-ins for needed storage and comfy lounge furniture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Property Brothers 🏡🔨 (@propertybrothers)

As for the home’s outdoor area, “John and the Brothers will add to the ambiance by installing a beautiful paver patio, wood-slat succulent wall, and fire pit area,” the logline reads.

More of Drew and Jonathan’s upcoming renovations include creating “a contemporary kitchen with a connected family room and flex space for a homeschool family and the overhaul of a century-old Craftsman in need of structural fixes and updates that retain its character and charm,” per HGTV.

In addition to hosting, Drew and Jonathan also produce the series through their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Celebrity IOU aired its most recent episodes this summer amid several HGTV cancellations. Shows such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas have all met the chopping block since June.

Last month, HGTV announced that Drew and Jonathan will debut their brand-new show, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, next year. The 14-episode series will see the duo “help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives” and use “stunning, smart and functional design solutions” to help create their dream homes.

“The new show is another one that our fans were asking for,” Drew shared in an interview with Us Weekly last month. “And it’s the whole process, again, from house hunting, getting that offer in, [to] renovating the house.”

Jonathan added, “If we had a room of 100 families that had just purchased or renovated a home and we said, ‘How many of you felt that you were so under pressure that you want to quit the whole process?’ I guarantee you every hand would go up right now because that’s just the state we’re in right now — the cost of renovations, the chaos. So, this is a show that shows the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Celebrity IOU, New Episodes, Starting Sunday, December 28, 9/8c, HGTV

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, New Series, 2026, HGTV