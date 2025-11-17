HGTV Fans Slam Network for Showing the Movie ‘Elf’

What To Know HGTV viewers expressed frustration after the network aired the holiday movie Elf instead of its usual renovation and design shows.

Fans speculated that the decision to air movies like Elf is financially motivated due to HGTV’s ownership by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The move comes after HGTV canceled several popular shows over the summer, intensifying viewer dissatisfaction.

HGTV viewers were not happy when they tuned in last week to find the holiday movie Elf airing instead of one of the network’s many renovation and design shows.

The Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel-starring Christmas film aired twice last week on HGTV, once on Thursday (November 13) at 8 pm and then again on Friday (November 14) at 12 am. While the movie is a holiday favorite, HGTV viewers didn’t appreciate it taking up time in the network’s schedule.

“Why is Elf on HGTV?!?” wrote one frustrated Reddit user. “This is the second week in a row that some lame azz old movie is on HGTV. Where are the design shows?!? If this is the new direction of HGTV, I’m out!”

Another agreed, writing, “I love Elf, but I’d be highly pissed if I noticed it was on HGTV. But this is why I don’t mess with cable anymore.”

“We don’t tune into HGTV to watch Elf,” said another. “Sounds like HGTV management needs to bring back some of the cancelled programs that actually highlighted home building, remodeling, landscaping and interior design.”

“They have more than enough content from over the years. These movies should not be on HGTV. What’s going on with this channel?” added another.

Another added, “HGTV is taking the path MTV took in the 90’s when they began moving away from playing actual music videos.”

“It’s like it’s a glitch or something. Makes zero sense,” said one fan. “The movie last week, & Elf this week, traditionally will play almost non-stop on other channels for the next 6 weeks or so. NO reason I can think of for xmas movies on HGTV.”

Others suggested it is money-related, with one user noting, “Warner Bros. Discovery owns HGTV. Elf is a New Line Cinema film. New Line is a Warner Bros. Discovery outfit. It’s all about the Benjamins.”

Another went a step further, saying, “You can link that back to Property Brothers since Zooey Deschanel was in the movie. I’m sure she gets royalties from it so…”

Deschanel met Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series in August 2019. The pair hit it off and began dating. They announced their engagement on August 13, 2023.

HGTV has been airing more old movies this year, drawing the ire of viewers. Earlier this year, fans complained about the network airing the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro movie, The Intern, and the 1991 Steve Martin classic Father of the Bride.

This comes amid several popular HGTV shows being canceled over the summer, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

While many were frustrated by HGTV’s move into movies, others used the opportunity to poke fun.

“Seeing the movie Elf on HGTV is probably the most color anyone’s seen on that channel in decades,” quipped one Reddit commenter.

“He did some pretty awesome decorating in the department store and at home! He also repurposed a book shelf into a rocking horse,” joked another.

“Elf is a wonderful decorator! That’s why!” another added.

What do you think about HGTV airing Elf and other movies? Let us know your thoughts below.