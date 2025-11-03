How Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Ella Is Involved in Latest ‘Fixer Upper’ Series

What To Know Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, will feature their 19-year-old daughter Ella in a special design role.

The couple’s children have made several appearances on their TV shows over the years.

The series marks the couple’s first Fixer Upper project outside of Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ latest home renovation series is a family affair.

The couple’s eldest daughter, 19-year-old Ella, will team up with her parents on the upcoming series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. The show’s first full trailer, released late last month, reveals that Ella had a special part to play in the renovation project.

“Chip had an idea to let our daughter design the little cottage,” Joanna says over footage of herself and Ella entering the property’s cottage, which features a joint living room and bedroom space, a small kitchenette, and two storage closets.

“I’m accepting your challenge,” Ella says to her mom in the trailer.

Ella is the second-oldest of Chip and Joanna’s five kids, including Drake, Duke, Emmie, and Crew. The Gaines kids are no strangers to being on TV, as they made several appearances on Fixer Upper during its HGTV run from 2013 to 2018. In the years since the show’s end, the kids have taken a step back from the small screen.

“When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they’re a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them,” Joanna said of her kids being on TV in a November 2020 interview with People. “But toward the end, I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We’ll see as much of the kids as they want to give us.”

Joanna occasionally features her kids on her Instagram page, though she often does not show their faces. “Gulp. Last dinner together before our oldest heads back to college and our second is about to leave home for her freshman year,” she captioned an August 9 Instagram video of her family’s last night before the back-to-school season. “Thankful for the group hug and all the puppies to help me work through my wide range of emotions. And also Crew’s motor bike, it made me feel like a kid again ☺️I love you kids so much 🩵.”

Fans will soon get to see Ella’s TV return on Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, which premieres on both HGTV and Magnolia Network next month. The series marks a significant milestone in Chip and Joanna’s TV careers, as the project marks their first Fixer Upper renovation outside of their home state of Texas.

“I want it to feel like something that I put together for my family,” Joanna says in the show’s trailer. Chip adds, “The only reservation is the idea of doing a project of this magnitude outside of Waco, Texas.”

The show will see Chip and Joanna run into a handful of renovation road bumps, from “tight” spaces to issues with the foundation to a potential bear encounter and more.

“There’s gonna be some moments that you’ll never forget on this property,” Chip states at the end of the trailer.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Series Premiere, Tuesday, December 9, HGTV and Magnolia Network, Streaming same day on HBO Max and Discovery+