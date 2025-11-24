‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pediatrician Has Bad Flex After Losing $67,000

What To Know Pediatrician Melissa Mosel from Nebraska was the top winner on Wheel of Fortune, earning $17,784 and a trip to Greece before advancing to the Bonus Round.

Despite her strong performance, Mosel was unable to solve the Bonus Round puzzle “Flexing,” missing out on an additional $50,000 prize.

The episode sparked debate among fans about the difficulty of the final puzzle, with some finding it easy and others sympathizing with Mosel’s loss.

A pediatrician failed to take home $67,000 on Wheel of Fortune after not being able to solve a tough Bonus Round puzzle. The puzzle was only one word, but she needed unusual letter choices to solve it.

Melissa Mosel, from North Platte, Nebraska, played against Max Wagner, from Chicago, Illinois, and Amy Brown, from Tomball, Texas, on November 21. Mosel is married to a man named Dan, with whom she shares four daughters and a male dog, Max. According to 1011 Now, Morsel is a pediatrician at Great Plains Health. She graduated from Ogallala High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 2009.

She solved the first tossup — “Interactive Map” — for $1,000. Brown, a woman who loves going on cruises, screamed when she solved the second tossup — “Registered Nurse” — for $2,000.

Mosel only guessed two letters after Brown solved most of the first puzzle and won $1,000 after solving “It’s Going to Be a Great Day.” She took the lead when she solved “Anonymous Tip of My Tongue” for $8,650.

Wagner, a freelance musician, solved most of the prize puzzle, but the turn moved to Brown when he incorrectly solved the puzzle as “Recreation and Rejuvenation.” Mosel wound up solving it correctly, “Relaxation and Rejuvenation” for a trip to Greece. This gave her $15,784.

Morsel added $2,000 to her bank when she solved one of the three triple tossups. Wager finally got on the board with $4,000 after solving the last two.

Wagner ended with $9,700 after solving the final puzzle — “Expressing My Feelings.” Brown went home with $2,000. Morsel was the night’s big winner with $17,784.

She advanced to the Bonus Round, where she picked “What Are You Doing” for her category. The volleyball coach brought her parents and her oldest daughter, Cora, with her to cheer her on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave Morsel the “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she picked “D,Y,M, and I” to round out the puzzle. The puzzle then looked like “_LE_IN_.”

Morsel said a bunch of words that didn’t really make any sense until the timer counted down. The puzzle was “Flexing.” There was $50,000 in the envelope, which would have given her $67,784.