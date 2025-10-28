What To Know The fourth and final season of Bel-Air premieres on November 24, 2025, on Peacock.

Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will guest star as a new character.

Season 4 will follow Will and Carlton’s senior year.

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, brings the story full circle. The modern reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom that made Will Smith a superstar (and gave us one of TV’s most unforgettable theme songs) continues to explore the Banks family from a deeper, more emotional perspective.

Executive produced by showrunner Carla Banks Waddles, Bel-Air transforms the classic comedy into a one-hour drama. The series was originally inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral 2019 fan trailer, which drew almost 8 million views on YouTube.

In Season 4, the series welcomes another familiar face from the ’90s series, as the original Aunt Viv returns to the franchise in a guest appearance.

To find out more about the upcoming season, including when and where to watch, and who else might turn up in the neighborhood, keep reading…

When will Bel-Air Season 4 premiere?

On September 3, 2025, Peacock announced the fourth and final season, which will consist of eight episodes, of Bel-Air would premiere on November 24, 2025. This followed the news in December 2024 that the series was renewed for a final season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bel-Air on Peacock (@belairpeacock)

Who stars in Bel-Air Season 4?

Jabari Banks stars as Will, who was sent from West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air.

Adrian Holmes stars as Uncle Philip and Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, while Will’s cousins are played by Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Coco Jones (Hilary), and Akira Akbar (Ashley).

Jimmy Akingbola steps into the role of Geoffrey, the Banks family’s household manager

In addition to the regular cast, Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will guest star in the final season. Huber was the second Aunt Viv, replacing Daphne Maxwell Reid in Season 4.

Hubert, who plays a new character, will be the sixth original cast member to appear in the reboot. Other previous Fresh Prince stars to pop up include Reid (the OTHER original Viv), Vernee Watson‑Johnson, who played Vy, and original “Geoffrey” Joseph Marcell.

Actress Caroline Chikezie will also guest-star in the final season as Dominique Warren, the leader of Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) former London gang and close friend.

In September, it was announced that Tyra Banks will guest star in Season 4 as a new character who clashes with Viv (Freeman). In the original Fresh Prince, Banks played Jackie Ames, Will’s old friend from Philadelphia who also attended college in Los Angeles.

What is Bel-Air Season 4 about?

The official logline of the show is as follows:

“Will tries to balance the excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment, while Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some big decisions that could impact his future. An unexpected power shift threatens the brotherhood between Phil (Holmes) and Geoffrey (Akingbola), whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv (Freeman) struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bel-Air on Peacock (@belairpeacock)

Where can you watch Bel-Air Season 4?

In October 2025, Apple and NBCUniversal introduced a bundled subscription combining their streaming platforms, Apple TV+ and Peacock. According to the press release, subscribers would be able to access Bel-Air with services through a single plan.

Bel-Air, Season 4 set to premiere on November 24, Peacock