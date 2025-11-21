‘DWTS’: Tearful Whitney Leavitt Says Shocking Elimination ‘Feels Like a Breakup’

What To Know Whitney Leavitt expressed deep sadness over her elimination from Dancing with the Stars, likening the experience to a breakup.

Leavitt and pro partner Mark Ballas had a strong run in the competition, including earning the season’s first perfect scores, but were eliminated just before the finale of season 34.

The ‘Secret Lives of Mormons’ star shared her gratitude for the friendships and personal growth she experienced on the show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is finding it hard to get over her recent elimination from Dancing with the Stars, comparing the situation to going through a “breakup.”

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (November 20), a tearful Leavitt told her followers, “I’m just gonna speak from the heart, and share what I’m feeling. I share the good, I share the bad, I share the ugly. So I’m just gonna keep doing that.”

She continued, “When you’re casted on Dancing with the Stars, you are seeing these people hours every single day. Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I’m, like, going through withdrawals right now. Today just felt so weird.”

Leavitt was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas for the currently airing 34th season. The pair had great success throughout the competition, even earning the season’s first 10s during Wicked Night for their impressive quickstep routine. On Tuesday (November 18), Leavitt and Ballas were eliminated one week before the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

“It made me sad,” the reality star said through tears. “You grow real friendships and, like, real connections with these people, and you learn so much about yourself and people who lift you constantly, and you challenge yourself, like, you just feel so loved.”

Leavitt said she left the competition with “some key takeaways,” noting, “It’s so important to surround yourself with people who believe in you, who want to see you achieve your delusional dreams, as cheesy as that sounds.”

She also thanked Ballas, saying she will be “forever grateful” for his friendship.

“I loved every bit of it, but the one thing that I have loved the most that I wasn’t expecting was getting a lifelong friend, a friend who makes fart noises every single day,” Leavitt said of Ballas. “I’m just so grateful. I love you guys. And I f****** love this show.”

Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, and Dylan Efron secured their spots in the final episode of the season during the Prince Night Semifinals on Tuesday. The finalists and their pro partners will dance three more routines before one of them is crowned the Season 34 champion on November 25.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.