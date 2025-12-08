‘Matlock’ Boss Teases a ‘Few Huge’ Cliffhangers in Fall Finale — Secrets Will Be Exposed

“A Christmas Gift, of Sorts” -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series MATLOCK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock” and Leah Lewis as “Sarah Franklin.
Michael Yarish/CBS

  • The midseason finale of Matlock promises several major cliffhangers and exposes secrets among the Jacobson-Moore attorneys.
  • Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman teases what’s to come for Matty and Olympia’s investigation and on the home front.

It’s a December to remember for the Jacobson-Moore attorneys in the midseason finale of this twisty legal drama starring Kathy Bates. The storied actress earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for playing attorney Madeleine Kingston, working undercover as Matty Matlock to bring justice to the JM culprit who hid pharmaceutical company documents that could’ve prevented her daughter’s fatal overdose.

Early in the December 11 hour, “there is a seismic event that shifts things for our characters,” teases Matlock executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. The lawyers’ secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city’s fire department.

“Going into the episode, Matty and Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] finally get a major break in their Welbrexa investigation,” reveals Urman of the frenemies. “On the home front, things are going well for both. That’s when there is the most to lose; the episode complicates their lives pretty quickly.”

Matty and hubs Edwin (Sam Anderson) brace to meet their grandson’s aunt, but there’s a Santa’s sleigh’s worth of drama for everyone: Olympia’s ex and colleague Julian (Jason Ritter); his dad, partner “Senior” (Beau Bridges); and associate Sarah (Leah Lewis) who makes a confession to Olympia that could put their relationship at risk. (Can we please get a friend for Olympia who tells her the truth from the get-go?!)

“We have a whole bunch of big scenes,” Urman promises. But don’t expect everything to be tied up in a neat bow on this show beloved for always cleverly shifting what we think we know. “Every episode ends in a cliffhanger! So, of course, we were building to a big one for the midseason finale. A few huge ones, in fact. And the last, in particular, should be very surprising,”

The annual holiday bash won’t bring much cheer. “The absence of Mrs. Belvin [the supreme party planner/whistleblower played by Patricia Belcher] is felt!” Urman says. “[Senior’s assistant] Stuart [Francisco Chacin] takes over the holiday planning, balancing on the tightrope between passion and obsession. However, things get seriously derailed…”

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS

