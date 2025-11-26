What To Know Who dies in Stranger Things‘ final season? We examine the possibility of a major demise.

Take a look back on the big deaths from past seasons and what they could mean going forward.

Cast your vote in our reader poll for who you think might die in Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things‘ final season is almost here, and the question looming large over the final chapter of Netflix‘s megahit is: Who will die?

It feels like an inevitability at this point, as the stakes are raised higher with each passing season, that death would possibly come for a main character from the Stranger Things family, but who could it possibly be? With so few details surrounding Season 5 available, the best we can do is predict which characters’ fates are in the most jeopardy.

As viewers have seen in past seasons, new additions have tended to be the biggest losses, including Sean Astin‘s Bob Newby in Season 2 and Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson in Season 4. Could Season 5 follow that pattern of killing off a new addition? It’s possible, as we know, Linda Hamilton is suiting up as the mysterious new character known as Dr. Kay in this final chapter.

But then there’s Billy Hargrove’s (Dacre Montgomery) heartbreaking demise in Season 3 that should be noted, as well as Barb Holland’s (Shannon Purser) memorable death in Season 1, both of whom didn’t quite follow that “new character” pattern. As we await Season 5’s arrival, we know Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) fate remained uncertain after her encounter with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), which left her seemingly blinded and riddled with broken bones.

Could one of the main players from Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) D&D party be preparing for their final run in this closing chapter? Or could a loss among the adults be on the horizon? After all, there was that Season 3 finale fakeout with Hopper’s (David Harbour) death.

While we’ll be monitoring the situation closely as Season 5 unfolds, we’re asking fans in the meantime to let us know their thoughts on the matter by casting a vote in our poll. Which character do you think is most likely to meet a grim fate before Season 5 is through? Sound off in the poll and comments section below, and stay tuned for updates in the weeks ahead.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters