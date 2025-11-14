There’s never a dull moment in the life of Whitney Leavitt. No matter what she decides to do, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is always good TV. Fans became concerned when Leavitt wasn’t in the first four episodes of Season 3, which dropped on November 13.

She did reappear in Episode 5 and explained why she’d been absent from the Hulu reality show. Leavitt openly admitted that she actually left the show but returned for a very specific reason. So, now that Season 3 is out, does Leavitt have plans to return for Season 4? The show hasn’t been renewed just yet, but all signs point to a new season of the MomTok series. We’re breaking down Leavitt’s decision to leave the show and her plans for the future.

Did Whitney Leavitt leave The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Yes, Leavitt did quit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. “After last season, I did decide to step away from the show, but I never quit MomTok. I was always and am still a part of that group,” Leavitt explained in Episode 5.

While renegotiating her contract, Leavitt did ask for a “role on a scripted show,” but she didn’t get it. After that fell through and her shaky relationship with the MomTok girls, Leavitt decided to leave the show. Leavitt and her husband, Conner Leavitt, moved with their kids to St. George, where her family lives.

However, Leavitt returned to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for Season 3 when she found out about the Dancing With the Stars opportunity. If she started filming again, then she could audition for the show. “That’s a motivator. I’ll come back for that,” she admitted. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Dancing With the Stars.”

She sat down with the other MomTok girls and was honest about how she only returned because of DWTS. “I’m not coming back to the sisterhood,” Leavitt said, before adding that she planned to start her own MomTok where she felt welcomed.

“Whitney is very business [and] I think fame hungry, and she will do pretty much anything to get there,” Taylor Frankie Paul said about her costar.

Will Whitney Leavitt return for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4?

Hulu hasn’t renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for Season 4, but all signs point to the show returning. It’s unclear if Leavitt will come back for Season 4. She got her wish in getting cast in Dancing With the Stars Season 34, and she’s still in the running for the Mirrorball with pro Mark Ballas. (Jen Affleck was also cast, but she’s been eliminated already.)

Dancing With the Stars was Leavitt’s main reason for returning, and with that goal accomplished, Leavitt will have to weigh the pros and cons of returning. However, the show does film well in advance, so Leavitt could have easily filmed Season 4 episodes already. Season 5 might be a different story.

The streamer is also exploring potential Mormon Wives spinoffs, per Deadline. “The shining star, the guiding light is going to be the personalities,” show producer Jeff Jenkins told the outlet. No one can deny that Leavitt is one of the standout personalities of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Could she get her own spinoff? It’s certainly possible.

Do you think Whitney Leavitt will return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after Dancing With the Stars? Do you want her to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 3, Streaming Now, Hulu