Whitney Leavitt isn’t the only Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star heading to the ballroom this fall. The MomTok star will be competing against costar Jennifer Affleck, and she tells TV Insider that there’s added pressure to make it further than her friend in the competition.

“I didn’t sign up just to let Jen out-cha-cha me on national television!” Leavitt admits, but adds, “Truthfully, having her here pushes me to bring my A-game, and I know she feels the same. We both want to crush it, and there’s something about dancing next to someone you know that makes you work a little harder. We’re definitely going to push each other, but we’ll also be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Since they found in June that they were going to be on Season 34, Leavitt and Affleck have been sharing their excitement for the show on social media all summer long. This week, they’ll begin training with their professional partners ahead of the September 16 premiere.

Scroll down for more from our chat with Leavitt!

Why did you want to do the show and what is the extent of your dance experience?

Whitney Leavitt: I’ve always admired Dancing with the Stars, not just for the spectacle, but for the way it challenges people to step (or dance) their way outside their comfort zones. I wanted to do the show because I knew it would push me physically and mentally in a whole new way, and hopefully show a different side of me to people watching at home.

These days, most of my dancing happens on TikTok or at parties. So, getting back into a studio and training at this level again has been both exciting and will most likely be very humbling.

Were you surprised that two people from Mormon Wives were cast?

Absolutely! I mean, two stars from the same reality show competing on Dancing with the Stars? That’s pretty unheard of. I don’t think it’s ever happened before, and honestly, I didn’t expect it to be both me and Jen. I thought for sure it would be one of us, but not both!

What style of dance do you think will be your best and what are you most nervous about?

I’m feeling pretty confident about styles that let me bring some personality and fun, like Jaz or maybe a sassy, sexy Salsa. Those are the kinds of dances where I think I can really let loose and enjoy myself. What I’m most nervous about? Definitely the technical stuff, like intricate footwork or lifts. But, honestly, the nerves just fuel the excitement, and I’m ready to throw myself into whatever dance comes my way.

What qualities are you looking for in your dance partner?

I want someone who can push me to be better, but also keep things light and fun when the steps get tough. A good sense of humor is a must (because falling flat on your face can be part of the journey), and someone who’s supportive both on and off the dance floor. At the end of the day, it’s about trust and connection and, hopefully, a few laughs along the way.

What side of yourself do you think viewers will see on the show that they haven’t before?

I hope they see my playful, silly side because if you can’t laugh at yourself trying to master a complicated routine, what’s the point? So expect a mix of grit, growth, and a lot of fun moments that maybe you haven’t seen from me before.

How will your MomTok friends support you throughout this journey?

My family and friends have been incredible. They’re all rallying behind me every step of the way. [Husband] Conner even told me he’s making “Vote for Whitney” shirts for everyone, so I’ll basically be walking around with a little cheering squad wherever I go! It’s amazing to feel that kind of love and encouragement from my family, my community, and all the amazing people who have been following my journey.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

For a deep-dive into all things Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.tvgm2025.com/ and on newsstands August 29.