What To Know Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa took a break from filming The Flip Off Season 2 to enjoy a family day at Disneyland with their son, Tristan.

The couple rode several rides and seemingly dined at the exclusive Club 33 with their family and friends.

Earlier this week, Tarek teased that Christina Haack may be competing with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, on The Flip Off Season 2.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa took some time off from filming Season 2 of The Flip Off to spend some quality time with their 2-year-old son, Tristan.

“Disneyland through the eyes of our little guy = pure joy. 🏰💕,” Heather captioned a Thursday, November 13, Instagram slideshow featuring photos from her and Tarek’s Disneyland trip with family and friends. “A day full of magic, memories & Mickey ears. 👀✨.”

The post’s first slide featured a sweet selfie of Heather, Tarek, and Tristan. Heather matched Tristan’s Mickey Mouse T-shirt by sporting a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, while Tarek kept things casual in an all-black outfit and baseball cap.

Heather and Tarek hopped on several rides in the theme park’s Cars Land, even sharing a kiss on one. The group seemingly grabbed a bite at the exclusive Disneyland private restaurant Club 33, as Heather snapped a photo of their feet standing on the restaurant’s logo.

“Absolutely beautiful family!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented underneath Heather’s post, while another added, “Happy Holidays 🎄joy Fun 😊 memories.”

“Your Little guy is sooo cute,” a different fan gushed. Someone else shared, “You guys are a wonderful family. God bless you all ❤️.” In a comment of his own, Tarek wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ boo boo bear.” Heather’s former Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause also left several red heart emojis underneath the post.

Tarek shares his eldest two kids — daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10 — with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. The pair were married from 2009 to 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. He wed Heather in 2021, and the couple welcomed Tristan in 2023. (Haack also shares her 6-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.)

Tarek and Heather’s Disneyland trip comes as the couple are currently filming Season 2 of their HGTV series, The Flip Off. The show, which premiered its first season earlier this year, sees the duo compete against Haack to score the largest financial gain for their separate home renovations. Haack was supposed to compete with her third husband, Josh Hall, on the series, but they broke up during filming in July 2024. Their divorce was finalized back in August.

Earlier this week, Tarek teased via Instagram that Haack could be teaming up with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, for The Flip Off Season 2. “Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife. 😅😂👏🏻 #TheFlipOff,” he captioned a Wednesday, November 12, video of himself, Heather, Haack, and Larocca filming at a soccer field.

Haack, for her part, hinted that Larocca would be her Season 2 partner while celebrating the start of filming via Instagram. “Filming the first day of season 2 of The Flip Off!! @clecacheechampagne required 🥂🍾🖤🗝️,” she captioned a September 29 clip of herself, Larocca, Heather, and Tarek enjoying her Clé Cachée champagne. “Ready or not: here we come!“

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV