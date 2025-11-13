What To Know Mandy’s excited, at first, when her boss and ex, Scott, gives her a new assignment in the November 13 episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that reveals why this could cause problems with her husband, Georgie.

Will jealousy stop the big opportunity Mandy’s been presented before it has a chance to come to fruition?

Mandy’s (Emily Osment) ex is back on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Scott (Christopher Gorham) puts her on an overnight assignment that’s about to stir up some trouble. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the Thursday, November 13, episode, “A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man’s Gallbladder,” Mandy is offered a gig to cover an upcoming meteor shower, but it has a catch.

In the clip above, Scott asks, “What do you know about the meteor shower happening this week?”

“Absolutely nothing. Why?” Mandy responds, and Scott finally gets to the point of why he asked her to come to his office. “Well, if you’re gonna cover it, you better study up,” he tells her.

Mandy’s excitement is palpable as she rejoices at the prospect of reporting on the weather event. Her good fortune is due in part to colleague Artie’s gallbladder being removed, taking him out of commission for the time being. After Scott’s gotten Mandy to agree to cover the story, he finally lets more details emerge, which shifts the tone of the conversation.

“It’s a drive, so we’ll leave on Wednesday. We probably won’t get back until Thursday night,” Scott informs her. Mandy’s notably less enthused as she realizes, “So, we are going away overnight…”

“There’ll also be the cameraman, the sound guy, the driver, and we’ll all have our own rooms,” Scott explains. While Mandy’s ex seems reassuring in his sentiment, does that mean there won’t be trouble ahead? The logline for the episode hints that Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) jealousy could get in the way.

Stay tuned to find out if Mandy’s work trip goes through without any trouble, or if Georgie’s discovery of Scott’s involvement will put the whole outing to a standstill. Watch the clip above, and tune into the episode when it airs on CBS.

