Mandy’s role as a weather girl causes friction with her “newfound fame” and work alongside her ex and current boss, Scott.

Christopher Gorham will return as Mandy’s ex, Scott, for an upcoming episode.

Tensions are rising between the titular couple behind CBS‘s hit comedy, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, in the latest episode, “Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music,” and in a highly anticipated upcoming episode airing this November.

As the logline for the October 23 episode teases, Mandy’s (Emily Osment) role as the weekend weather girl raises some red flags for Georgie (Montana Jordan), who isn’t thrilled by the fan attention she’s getting, particularly from the men in town. The show’s title is always hinting at the inevitable breakup Georgie and Mandy will one day face, but for now, it’s just the latest hurdle the newlyweds are overcoming.

“Georgie’s not too happy about all the attention she’s getting with their newfound fame,” Jordan teases to TV Insider. “But, you know, as with any young couple, there’s always gonna be road bumps.”

One of those road bumps teased at the end of Season 1 was the inclusion of Mandy’s ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham), who will play a bigger role later on this season when Mandy goes on a work trip.

The November 13 episode, “A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man’s Prostate,” will see Mandy and Scott sent out on an overnight work trip, and the jealousy rears its head for Georgie.

“Mandy’s got this work trip coming up with her good-looking ex that keeps on popping up out of nowhere,” Jordan comments. While Mandy has no real choice in the matter with Scott being her boss, we can only imagine the pre-existing tensions rising as the show gears up for this storyline.

“That’s definitely a storyline that keeps playing out,” teases executive producer Steve Holland. “Georgie obviously doesn’t love the thought of her going away for the night, even on a work trip with her ex, and decides it’s time for him to meet Scott face to face.” In other words, prepare for Georgie and Scott’s first encounter.

And although there may be concern for the main couple, Jordan promises, “as long as they stay faithful to each other — communication is key — they’ll figure it out.”

Stay tuned to see how Mandy’s work complicates her relationship with Georgie in the latest episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and let us know what you hope to see from Season 2 in the comments section.

