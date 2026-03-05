‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Montana Jordan Previews Trouble for Couple

Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie — 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2 Episode 12 'The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo'
Troy Harvey/CBS

If young couple Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) have learned anything about their relationship, it’s that nothing is ever smooth sailing. After last week’s midseason premiere, the March 5 episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage finds Mandy, in her weather reporter job, making a controversial remark on air — which puts Georgie under fire.

“Mandy’s really, really put him in a position in this episode,” previews Jordan. “Her decision just really puts a dent in not only Georgie’s reputation for his business, but the whole family as well with the town.”

Since buying McAllister Auto and Tire from father-in-law Jim (Will Sasso) in the Season 1 finale and becoming co-owner with Ruben (Jesse Prez), Georgie has been struggling with maintaining the balance between his personal and professional life. Mandy’s blunder aside, how does that unfold throughout the rest of the season?

“Georgie is a go getter and sometimes he might do things without completely thinking it through. Sometimes that works out in his favor and sometimes it doesn’t,” says Jordan. “But right now, he’s so focused on getting this business off the ground that maybe he puts his family and his relationship aside, and eventually, that’s going to catch up to him.”

Despite Georgie’s faults, Jordan is proud of how much his character has grown since the show’s premiere. “He’s always looked up to his father and this and that. And then when he passed away, he had become the man of the household. So he’s definitely matured a lot,” says Jordan. “But I’ll tell you this right here — one thing that’s changed the most is his haircuts. I mean, even in Young Sheldon, he had 10 different haircuts. And then in Georgie & Mandy, now he’s cleaned up a little bit. Now, it’s cutting back a little bit.”

Other things to look forward to: the return of Mee-Maw, as played by Annie Potts. “She is back on the show and she’s back into the Meemaw character, causing hell and raising hell,” teases Jordan. “And that’s just what Memaw does. But it’s always lovely to have her back on set and she’s always a good family member to have back.” No spoilers, but “there’s definitely one funny one where she comes up with another idea, like the illegal gambling room idea, and this one she involved Mandy and Mary in it.” We love a dysfunctional family!

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

