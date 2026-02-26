What To Know Audrey wants Georgie and Mandy to help her find a hobby for Jim in this exclusive sneak peek clip from Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Will Audrey get the help she needs?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is finally returning after its long midseason hiatus, and we have an exclusive first look at the family drama unfolding in the premiere episode, “A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job.”

In the sneak peek clip above, Audrey’s (Rachel Bay Jones) patience threshold is reaching a breaking point as she returns home alongside husband Jim (Will Sasso) after a grocery store outing. As son-in-law Georgie (Montana Jordan) talks about the goodies they got at the store, Jim is sent back out to collect more bags from the car when Audrey finally lets loose.

“He’s driving me crazy,” She laments, looking to her daughter Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie.

“You wanna take this one?” Mandy asks Georgie, nodding to her mother.

“Not really, no,” Georgie responds.

“Aw, thanks, Yes Man,” Mandy counters, pointing out how Georgie’s previous remarks of being a “Yes Man” have been quickly proven wrong.

“We spent two hours at that store because he had to go up and down every aisle. Like taking a toddler to the zoo,” Audrey complains.

The bottom line is that Jim needs a real hobby to get him out of Audrey’s hair for good, but what will that hobby be? Based on the title and photos released for the episode, it seems that Jim could make a return to the tire shop.

How that will look remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we’re eager to see what hobby Jim might uncover for himself. Will it involve Georgie or Mandy? We can almost bet it won’t include Audrey if she gets her way.

Until then, fans can enjoy the exclusive first look above and don’t miss the midseason return of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage when it airs on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Returns, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS