Who Is Sam Elliott’s Character in ‘Landman’?

What To Know Sam Elliott joins Landman Season 2 as T.L., the father of Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris.

Creator Taylor Sheridan personally recruited Elliott.

T.L. is depicted as a regretful, sometimes violent character who uses a wheelchair and has a complicated relationship with his son.

Sam Elliott forded the river in 1883, and now he’s made way to another Taylor Sheridan show in Landman. The legendary screen cowboy joins the second season of the series as the lone newcomer to the series.

Details about the character are starting to come through ahead of Landman Season 2’s premiere, so here’s a look at what we know so far.

Who does Sam Elliott play in Landman Season 2?

Elliott stars as T.L., the father of Billy Bob Thornton‘s Tommy Norris.

How was Sam Elliott cast in Landman?

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’d been on a break from acting ever since starring in the Yellowstone prequel series, but was called back into action by Sheridan himself.

“I hadn’t worked for a while since 1883 — a long time. Life took me in a different direction for a while,” he explained. “I ended up on the phone with [Taylor], and he said, ‘What are you up to?’ And I said, ‘Nothing, man, I haven’t been doing anything since we worked together.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m about to put your ass back to work.’ And that’s how it came to be.”

Costar Billy Bob Thornton, who’d shared the screen with Elliott in several previous projects, said he “cried” when he got that casting news.

“That’s the perfect person because we have a similar vibe,” he told ET. “I knew it was right.”

What do we know about TL?

We’ll have to wait until Landman‘s premiere to find out more exact details about TL, but the trailer for the new season does give some hints. In the preview, we see that TL is regretful about some life decisions, as he says, “I wasted 60 years on hope.” We also see that he sometimes uses a wheelchair, and he seems to have a penchant for violence, as he’s shown punching someone out for reasons unknown.

It appears TL and Tommy will have some reckoning to do, too, as Tommy says, “We’ve avoided telling each other the truth for a long time. Let’s not start now.”

Landman, Season 2 Premiere, November 16, Paramount+