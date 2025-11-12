Bobby Moynihan & the ‘Bat-Fam’ on Getting Weird in Gotham City (VIDEO)

Holy full house, Batman! Wayne Manor is playing host to a rogue’s gallery of comedic kinfolk in Prime Video’s hilarious new cartoon, BAT-FAM.

Centered on rowdy grade-schooler Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) and his crime-fighting pops Bruce (Luke Wilson), this canon-savvy offshoot from last year’s Prime hit Merry Little Batman sees Gotham City’s strangest father-son duo sharing their spacious mansion with a slew of DC Comics characters with frisky new twists. There’s Alicia Pennyworth (London Hughes), the energetic but secretive grandniece of Bruce’s beloved butler Alfred (James Cromwell); Claire (Haley Tju), a former supervillain under Bruce’s tutelage; a sweetly feral, belfry-dwelling Man-Bat (Bobby Moynihan); and the ghost of Ra’s al Ghul (Michael Benyaer), who dotes on his young grandson Damian, despite still wanting to one-up Batman.

“We want everyone to tune in,” says executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth, who has created a legitimately funny family series that is loaded with enough lore to keep DC Comics fans happy while also giving new viewers a reason to ride along. “We want grandparents to enjoy it, and we want to introduce younger audiences to Batman. So it’s a great entry point.”

Roth, SNL alum Moynihan, kid actor Kibreab, and UK comedian Hughes joined us at our studio at New York Comic Con last month ahead of a sneak-peek screening of the first episode to discuss the show’s origins and appeal, as well as what they bring to the Bat family. For Kibreab, voicing the hyperactively playful Damian came almost too naturally.

“I really just go into the studio and be myself,” he admits. “I can relate [to him]. I can play a prank on somebody just like him, I destroy stuff…but it doesn’t come from malicious intent.” Moynihan, however, jokes that the changes in Man-Bat from self-testing scientist to slovenly, video-game addict were introduced “when I got involved. I think the character was completely different. He got a lot weirder. Yeah, it was a lot different when we started. He got a lot weirder and stranger as it went on.”

As for the scene-stealing Hughes, whose character name is in fact a nod to Alicia Silverstone’s turn as Alfred’s niece Barbara in 1997’s Batman & Robin, Alicia’s lifelong friendship with Bruce presents some refreshing new levels to both inclusiveness and Batman’s interpersonal relationships.