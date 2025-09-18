You know that saying, “You can’t choose your family”? Well, you can if you’re Bruce Wayne. And based on the voice-cast list of Prime Video’s upcoming BAT-FAM, he’s rounded up a fabulous faux relatives — just in time for Batman Day this Saturday, September 20!

Spinning off from last year’s hit Merry Little Batman film, the new half-hour action-comedy, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, sees the return of the cartoon comedy gem’s stars Luke Wilson as the voice of Bruce Wayne, Yonas Kibreab as the voice of his hyperactive grade-schooler son Damian Wayne and James Cromwell as voice Alfred Pennyworth.

Per Prime Video, the series — developed by executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth and executive producer Jase Ricci, with Sam Register also serving as executive producer — “follows Batman, Alfred and Damian Wayne, now having taken on the mantle of ‘Little Batman’ as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.”

They include Alicia Pennyworth (London Hughes), Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire (Haley Tju), a recently reformed supervillain and Bruce’s latest charge; the messy, video game-playing Man-Bat (Bobby Moynihan), who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry; and Ra’s al Ghul (Michael Benyaer), Damian’s adoring “Pap Pap” who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis…and a ghost!

In addition, there’s also Selina, the beloved family cat, as well as a few Gothamites who don’t live at the house who will be voiced by the likes of Reid Scott, Kevin Michael Richardson, Diedrich Bader, and Natasha Leggero.

BAT-FAM will be available to stream this November exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prior to that, it will take centerstage at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, October 11 with a sneak peek screening and panel featuring showrunner Mike Roth and members of the voice cast. The event will take place at the Javits Center in room 405 from 12:30-1:30 PM.

BAT-FAM, Premiere, November, Prime Video