Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump Flyover Stunt on Return to Show After Sudden Absence

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned on Monday night (November 10) after ABC unexpectedly pulled the late-night show from the air last Thursday (November 6) for what was said to be a “personal matter.”

Kimmel opened his ’80s-themed week by performing his monologue in front of an old-school multi-colored curtain, quipping, “I was thinking about 2025 and how much it sucks, and I thought it might be nice to hop into the DeLorean and go back in time to a better place, the ’80s.”

After reminiscing about one of his favorite decades, Kimmel turned his attention to the modern day, focusing on President Donald Trump‘s appearance at the Commanders vs Lions football game on Sunday (November 9).

The comedian started by showing a clip of Trump being booed by the fans, joking, “It’s like a whole stadium of Melanias. Do you think he can hear the boos? Or does the narcissism force field block it all out?”

He then turned his attention to the Air Force One flyover, which happened before the game. “I just wanna say, was that the greatest flyover ever?” Trump later asked reporters. “No one has ever done a flyover like that.”

“It was the greatest flyover and the greatest combover ever,” Kimmel responded.

Kimmel pointed out that Trump’s flyover was the only flight into DC that wasn’t canceled on Sunday. “More than 2200 flights were canceled thanks to this stupid shutdown,” the host stated before highlighting Trump’s rant against air traffic controllers who stayed home because they’re not getting paid.

“I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” the President wrote on Truth Social. “You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!”

Kimmel retorted, “We would also like to extend that offer to you, Mr. President. We are not too thrilled with you, either.”

The late-night host didn’t address his absence from last Thursday’s show, which was scheduled to feature guests David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer. In its place, ABC re-aired the October 28 episode featuring guests Tessa Thompson, Daymond John, and The Beths.

Beer, who was scheduled to be Thursday’s musical guest, commented on the cancelation. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date,” Beer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

According to LateNighter, the cancelation had “to do with a personal matter.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.