Jimmy Kimmel stuck it to Donald Trump on Wednesday’s (November 5) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making fun of the President’s social media meltdown following Tuesday’s (November 4) election results.

The late-night host noted the successful night for the Democrats, with party wins across the country, including New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani‘s headline-grabbing victory over Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo.

“This was not a good night for the President,“ Kimmel said during his opening monologue. ”Everything he touched was a loser. Trump hasn’t been this embarrassed since he found out there was a Donald Trump Jr.”

Kimmel then highlighted Trump’s Truth Social posts from Tuesday night, noting, “If you’re tired of all the losing, fear not, [Trump’s] got an excuse. In fact, he’s got two of them…”

In his first post, Trump claimed the Republicans lost because he himself wasn’t on the ballot. He also blamed the ongoing government shutdown for the election losses.

“Now, if Republicans had won and he wasn’t on the ballot, would he take credit for that? Oh, yes, he definitely would,” Kimmel quipped.

In his second post on election night, Trump ominously wrote, “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

Kimmel suggested it was “either a response to Mamdani winning the mayoral race or he just sat down on the toilet,” adding, “I mean, seriously, what is that supposed to mean? What would motivate him to post ‘and so it begins!’ at almost midnight?”

The comedian later addressed the second part of Trump’s excuse, the government shutdown. “As of today, we’re now enduring the longest government shutdown of all time. This is day 36,” Kimmel said.

He continued, “Trump has been desperately trying to convince anyone who’ll listen that Democrats are responsible for the shutdown, and that it has nothing to do with him trying to hide the Epstein files. The gaslighting has reached a fever pitch.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on how California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to get under the President’s skin with his own Trump-like meme posts.

After playing a clip of Trump trying to come up with a nickname for Newsom (“Slimy Newscum”), Kimmel commented, “Oh man. He can’t even come up with a decent nickname anymore. It’s so sad.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.