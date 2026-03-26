What To Know Fox has already renewed several major scripted shows and ordered a couple new ones for the 2026-2027 season.

Four shows are still awaiting renewal decisions for upcoming seasons.

Quite a bit of Fox’s current scripted lineup is returning for the 2026-2027 season already. But there are still four shows that we don’t know the futures of, and answers should be coming soon as we approach May, when networks make those decisions.

Already renewed are: American Dad (through Season 23, through 2028-29), Animal Control (Season 5), Best Medicine (Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (through Season 19, through 2028-29), Doc (Season 3), Family Guy (through Season 27, through 2028-29), Krapopolis (through Season 5, through 2027-28), The Simpsons (through Season 40, through 2028-29), and Universal Basic Guys (Season 3).

Fox has also ordered two shows to series for the 2026-2027 season: the Baywatch reboot and spy drama The Interrogator. (The network gave Family Guy spinoff Stewie a two-season order, but it will debut in the 2027-208 season.)

Grimsburg‘s third season, which was picked up in May 2025, has yet to premiere, but unlike almost all the other Fox animated shows, it’s not renewed through future seasons.

Meanwhile, Fox has yet to announce if Going Dutch, Memory of a Killer, and Murder in a Small Town will be back for their third, second, and third seasons, respectively.

Memory of a Killer seems poised to be in the best position for renewal, when comparing how it’s doing in the key demo among adults 18-49 and in total average viewers to the rest of Fox’s scripted lineup. It’s third in both.

Murder in a Small Town is fourth in viewers, but it is 12th (out of 13) in the key demo, which could be reason for concern. Its Season 2 finale also aired in December 2025, so the lack of a renewal thus far — especially when Best Medicine, which debuted in January, has been renewed — is something to note as well.

It seems like Going Dutch is the show most in danger of being canceled. It is 11th (of 13) in total viewers and last in the key demo.

Which shows are you most worried about? Which do you think will be renewed? Let us know in the comments section below.