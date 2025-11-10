Trump Recalls High School Football Days During Fox NFL Broadcast

What To Know President Donald Trump attended a regular season NFL game, becoming the first sitting president to do so since 1978, and reminisced about his high school football days.

Trump admitted he couldn’t recall ever scoring a touchdown as a tight end at New York Military Academy.

During the event, Trump participated in a dramatic Air Force One flyover and was met with boos from the crowd when he addressed the audience.

President Donald Trump is usually quick to highlight his achievements, but not when it comes to his high school football days, where he says he can’t remember ever scoring a single touchdown.

On Sunday (November 9), Trump became the first sitting President to attend a regular season NFL game since 1978 when he appeared on the Fox broadcast of the Washington Commanders versus Detroit Lions game at the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

During the broadcast, he spoke with announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma about his former school football days. Vilma told Trump he and the Fox team had been “trying to look up” his stats from when he played tight end at New York Military Academy in the 1950s and 1960s.

“Oh no,” Trump quipped.

“How many touchdowns did you have back then, six, seven?” Vilma asked.

“I’m not sure I had any,” the President admitted. “It’s a long time ago… At least you realize that I never tell a lie, right?”

The broadcast included a photo of Trump’s high school team, showing the President in a number 85 jersey. “That’s very good… I haven’t seen that picture in a long time,” Trump added.

Earlier in the game, Trump revealed he played tight end, “but it wasn’t quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn’t so tough.”

He also had a reason for why he didn’t score any touchdowns, saying, “We had a quarterback who didn’t have a very strong arm. I would say ten yards was a long pass… But I loved it, I loved playing football, we had a good time with it.”

Before the game, Trump took part in what he called the “greatest flyover ever” as he flew over the stadium in Air Force One.

“I just want to say, was that the greatest flyover ever?” Trump told reporters after he landed. “Nobody’s ever done a flyover like that. So, these are the best pilots in the world. They say, whoever flies Air Force One, the best pilots. And we just saw that.”

Elsewhere on Sunday’s broadcast, the President was met with a chorus of boos from the football fans in attendance when he took the microphone to swear in members of the U.S. military.