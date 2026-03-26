What To Know Outlander boss Matthew B. Roberts breaks down Brianna and William’s sibling reunion ahead of Season 8’s episode, “Muskets, Liberty, and Sauerkraut.”

He discusses how Brianna’s perspective could warm William towards the Fraser family.

Outlander‘s final season is making way for more reunions as Episode 4, “Muskets, Liberty, and Sauerkraut,” gears up for a meeting between siblings, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and William (Charles Vandervaart), the latter of whom is still grappling with his true parentage.

As viewers will recall, in Season 7, William discovered that his biological father was Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), dispelling the notion that he was the son of an Earl as he’d been raised to believe by his adoptive father, Lord John Grey (David Berry). The realization sent William spiraling, and Brianna might be able to provide her younger brother with some encouraging and helpful words, now that he’s been clued into their relationship.

“I just think it’s a rich territory for some emotional scenes,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts shares about the long-awaited reunion. As viewers will recall, Brianna was invited by Lord John to come visit and paint a portrait, likely making way for the special moment between herself and William.

“So many families on Outlander are fostered… There are so many of those family members out there, and Brianna can open up to him, whereas he’s struggling to find out who he is,” Roberts points out. As fans will recall, Brianna went through a bit of an identity crisis when she discovered that Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) wasn’t her father amid her and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) visit to Scotland in Season 2’s pivotal finale, “Dragonfly in Amber.”

Over time, she adjusted to the idea, making her a perfect person for William to open up to. “When he finds out this is just another layer, what he may feel is betrayal, but I think what William has to figure out is that if he just opens himself up a little bit more, he could have the riches of this family and this love that they can bestow upon him if he just stopped being resistant,” Roberts adds.

Will Wlliam give into his family ties as Season 8 continues to unfold? Tune in to find out and let us know what you think of Brianna and William’s reunion in the comments section below.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz