Why ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Was Unexpectedly Canceled Thursday Night

What To Know Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly canceled and replaced with a rerun, with no official explanation from ABC or Jimmy Kimmel.

Scheduled guests, including David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer, were postponed, with Beer confirming her performance would be rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The cancellation follows recent turmoil for the show, but upcoming episodes and guest appearances are still listed for the following week.

Viewers tuning into Thursday’s (November 6) Jimmy Kimmel Live! were in for a surprise when the show aired a rerun from last week instead of a new episode.

Thursday’s episode was scheduled to feature guests David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer. However, the episode was pulled late in the day with no explanation. In its place, ABC re-aired the October 28 episode featuring guests Tessa Thompson, Daymond John, and The Beths.

Neither Kimmel nor ABC has commented on the abrupt cancelation.

On the unofficial Jimmy Kimmel Reddit forum, one fan shared an alleged email from the show’s audience team, which read, “Tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been post-poned. Apologies for any inconvenience. Will will [sic] contact you to reschedule for a future taping.”

Beer, who was scheduled to be Thursday’s musical guest, also commented on the cancelation. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date,” Beer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

According to LateNighter, the cancelation “has to do with a personal matter.”

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months for Kimmel, whose show was pulled from the air in September after comments he made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension was dropped less than a week later following public backlash, with many accusing ABC of censoring free speech.

When Kimmel returned to late-night on September 23, he addressed the situation, saying, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do.”

ABC has yet to confirm whether Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air a new episode tonight (Friday, November 7). Scheduled guests for Friday’s show include Maya Rudolph, Roy Wood Jr., and Wet Leg.

Ticket company 1iota Productions also continues to list new episodes scheduled for next week. Guests slated to feature on the show next week include George Clooney, Mike Tyson, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Fairchild, Jason Bateman, and Mr T.