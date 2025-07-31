NFL Preseason Schedule 2025: How to Watch
The games don’t count, but football-starved fans will still tune in.
When it comes to the NFL preseason, winning the game is not as important as evaluating players and getting them off the field without injury. Maybe some starters will play one or two series.
The preseason campaign kicks off in Canton, Ohio, with the Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers, two playoff teams from last season. NBC airs the game Thursday at 8/7c.
The three-week preseason slate begins in earnest Thursday, August 7. Live preseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, Prime Video and NFL Network. Fans can find their home team’s games that aren’t nationally televised on a local broadcast affiliate. NFL Network will also have encore airings of every preseason game.
The regular-season kickoff is Thursday, September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on NBC.
NFL Preseason 2025 Schedule
All Times Eastern/Central.
Thursday, July 31
Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit (Canton, Ohio), 8/7c, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 7
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7/6c, NFL Network
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network
Friday, August 8
Detroit at Atlanta, 7/6c
Cleveland at Carolina, 7/6c, NFL Network
Washington at New England, 7:30/6:30c
Saturday, August 9
New York Giants at Buffalo, 1/noon c, NFL Network
Houston at Minnesota, 4/3c, NFL Network
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7/6c
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 7/6c
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30/6:30c
Kansas City at Arizona, 8/7c
New York Jets at Green Bay, 8/7c, NFL Network
Denver at San Francisco, 8:30/7:30c
Sunday, August 10
Miami at Chicago, 1/noon c, NFL Network
New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05/3:05c, NFL Network
WEEK 2
Friday, August 15
Tennessee at Atlanta, 7/6c, NFL Network
Kansas City at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 16
Miami at Detroit, 1/noon c
Carolina at Houston, 1/noon c
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1/noon c
New England at Minnesota, 1/noon c
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1/noon c, NFL Network
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4/3c, NFL Network
Baltimore at Dallas, 7/6c
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7/6c
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7/6c, NFL Network
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7/6c
Arizona at Denver, 9:30/8:30c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 17
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 1/noon c, NFL Network
Buffalo at Chicago, 8/7c, Fox
Monday, August 18
Cincinnati at Washington, 8/7c, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 21
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7/6c, NFL Network
New England at New York Giants, 8/7c, Prime Video
Friday, August 22
Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30/6:30c
Atlanta at Dallas, 8/7c, NFL Network
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8/7c, CBS
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20/7:20c
Saturday, August 23
Baltimore at Washington, noon/11a c
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1/noon c
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 1/noon c, NFL Network
Houston at Detroit, 1/noon c
Denver at New Orleans, 1/noon c
Seattle at Green Bay, 4/3c, NFL Network
Jacksonville at Miami, 7/6c, NFL Network
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30/6:30c
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 8:30/7:30c
Las Vegas at Arizona, 10/9c, NFL Network