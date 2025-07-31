NFL Preseason Schedule 2025: How to Watch

The games don’t count, but football-starved fans will still tune in.

When it comes to the NFL preseason, winning the game is not as important as evaluating players and getting them off the field without injury. Maybe some starters will play one or two series.

The preseason campaign kicks off in Canton, Ohio, with the Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers, two playoff teams from last season. NBC airs the game Thursday at 8/7c.

The three-week preseason slate begins in earnest Thursday, August 7. Live preseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, Prime Video and NFL Network. Fans can find their home team’s games that aren’t nationally televised on a local broadcast affiliate. NFL Network will also have encore airings of every preseason game.

The regular-season kickoff is Thursday, September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on NBC.

NFL Preseason 2025 Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, July 31

Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit (Canton, Ohio), 8/7c, NBC

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 7

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7/6c, NFL Network

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network

Friday, August 8

Detroit at Atlanta, 7/6c

Cleveland at Carolina, 7/6c, NFL Network

Washington at New England, 7:30/6:30c

Saturday, August 9

New York Giants at Buffalo, 1/noon c, NFL Network

Houston at Minnesota, 4/3c, NFL Network

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7/6c

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 7/6c

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30/6:30c

Kansas City at Arizona, 8/7c

New York Jets at Green Bay, 8/7c, NFL Network

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30/7:30c

Sunday, August 10

Miami at Chicago, 1/noon c, NFL Network

New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05/3:05c, NFL Network

WEEK 2

Friday, August 15

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7/6c, NFL Network

Kansas City at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 16

Miami at Detroit, 1/noon c

Carolina at Houston, 1/noon c

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1/noon c

New England at Minnesota, 1/noon c

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1/noon c, NFL Network

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4/3c, NFL Network

Baltimore at Dallas, 7/6c

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7/6c

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7/6c, NFL Network

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7/6c

Arizona at Denver, 9:30/8:30c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 17

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 1/noon c, NFL Network

Buffalo at Chicago, 8/7c, Fox

Monday, August 18

Cincinnati at Washington, 8/7c, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 21

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7/6c, NFL Network

New England at New York Giants, 8/7c, Prime Video

Friday, August 22

Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30/6:30c

Atlanta at Dallas, 8/7c, NFL Network

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8/7c, CBS

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20/7:20c

Saturday, August 23

Baltimore at Washington, noon/11a c

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1/noon c

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 1/noon c, NFL Network

Houston at Detroit, 1/noon c

Denver at New Orleans, 1/noon c

Seattle at Green Bay, 4/3c, NFL Network

Jacksonville at Miami, 7/6c, NFL Network

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30/6:30c

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 8:30/7:30c

Las Vegas at Arizona, 10/9c, NFL Network